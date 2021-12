Graphene supplier NanoXplore Inc. of Montreal has acquired recycling compounder Canuck Compounders Inc. in a $9.3 million deal. The sale price represents a multiple of around five times the average EBITDA of Cambridge, Ontario-based CCI for the last three years, officials said in a news release. CCI makes sustainable and engineered recycled plastic compounds for use in transportation, building and construction, agriculture and packaging markets. The firm has production capacity of about 40 million pounds annually.

