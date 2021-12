Yes, JD has heard enough Christmas songs for a lifetime, so this year, he will go back in time and spin songs from his favorite classic Progressive Rock albums from 1971. Fifty years ago was an important year of creativity and musical exploration for many UK bands, who composed storied albums that have become classics. This selection of sonic ventures will help you through the stress of the season and enhance your holiday cheer!! Bring your favorite adult beverage or edible and tune in Thursday, December 23rd, from 2-4 PM EST at 103.3 FM or Asheville FM from anywhere in the world! Have a very safe and happy holiday!

