Crunch announce new dates for postponed games

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) — The Syracuse Crunch have announced three rescheduled games for the 2021-22 season.

These three games were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Rochester Americans and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The rescheduled games are below, subject to change:

AHL Game #268 (Syracuse at Rochester), originally scheduled for Dec. 1, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 7:05 p.m.

AHL Game #281 (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Syracuse), originally scheduled for Dec. 3, has been rescheduled for Sunday, March 27 at 5 p.m.

AHL Game #293 (Rochester at Syracuse), originally scheduled for Dec. 4, has been rescheduled for Sunday, March 13 at 5 p.m.

Fans who purchased tickets to the Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 games in Syracuse will be able to use those tickets for the respective make-up games. Single-game purchasers also have the option of exchanging their Dec. 3 or Dec. 4 tickets for any other December home game by visiting Guest Services on the second floor of the Upstate Medical University Arena or calling the Crunch office at 315-473-4444.

Season ticket holders will use their Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 tickets for entry to the respective make-up games. Suite ticket holders along with flex package and partial package holders should contact their Crunch representative to select new games.

COURTESY OF THE SYRACUSE CRUNCH

