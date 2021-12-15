ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Crunch announce new dates for postponed games

 4 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) — The Syracuse Crunch have announced three rescheduled games for the 2021-22 season.

These three games were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Rochester Americans and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The rescheduled games are below, subject to change:

  • AHL Game #268 (Syracuse at Rochester), originally scheduled for Dec. 1, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 7:05 p.m.
  • AHL Game #281 (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Syracuse), originally scheduled for Dec. 3, has been rescheduled for Sunday, March 27 at 5 p.m.
  • AHL Game #293 (Rochester at Syracuse), originally scheduled for Dec. 4, has been rescheduled for Sunday, March 13 at 5 p.m.

Fans who purchased tickets to the Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 games in Syracuse will be able to use those tickets for the respective make-up games. Single-game purchasers also have the option of exchanging their Dec. 3 or Dec. 4 tickets for any other December home game by visiting Guest Services on the second floor of the Upstate Medical University Arena or calling the Crunch office at 315-473-4444.

Season ticket holders will use their Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 tickets for entry to the respective make-up games. Suite ticket holders along with flex package and partial package holders should contact their Crunch representative to select new games.

COURTESY OF THE SYRACUSE CRUNCH

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

