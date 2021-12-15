ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Five-star CB Terrance Brooks flips from Ohio State to Texas

By Cj Mumme
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b6N1R_0dNcmRpk00

Steve Sarkisian and staff are having a fantastic start to the early signing period.

Texas has already flipped three players, including five-star cornerback Terrance Brooks from Ohio State.

On3 has Brooks rated as the second-highest player in Texas’ class and the No. 18 overall prospect in the nation. The Longhorns have the No. 5 class in the country.

Keeping the Little Elm native in-state over Ohio State was a huge recruiting win for the Horns. The Buckeyes have built a reputation for stealing elite talent from the state of Texas.

Brooks originally chose Ohio State after taking summer trips to Texas, Alabama, Florida and Oregon.

Props to Texas for not giving up on this recruitment. Terry Joseph did a great job of maintaining a strong relationship with Brooks after he committed to Ohio State in June, and it paid off with a flip.

The recruiting effort from Texas after a 5-7 season has been remarkable.

