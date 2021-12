WAUKESHA, Wis. — The city's 125th year started with celebrations and was supposed to end on a similarly high note. It hasn’t exactly worked out that way. As the city still reels from the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, which is now compounded by a tense evacuation of a high-rise condo building, the year is ending as one municipal officials would just as soon forget. Still, there was one more order of business to attend to as part of an effort to collect some brighter moments.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 8 DAYS AGO