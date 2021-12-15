ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

The Guy Behind the Anti-Democracy PowerPoint Is Now Giving Election Reform Advice at the State Level

By Peter Wade
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ePiu_0dNckwDP00

Phil Waldron , the retired Army colonel who promoted an anti-democracy PowerPoint referenced in the material Mark Meadows turned over to the committee investigating Jan. 6, addressed a Louisiana voting commission this week. The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that the election fraud conspiracy theorist was welcomed as an “expert,” and that his 90-minute address to the body included a suggestion that the commission should start counting paper ballots by hand.

The Louisiana Voting System Commission is leading the state’s efforts to update its voting system, so touting the expertise of someone who has appeared alongside pillow kingpin and election crank Mike Lindell is more than a little concerning. When introducing Waldron on Tuesday, Republican Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said that many members of the audience were part of his “fan club.”

Waldron pushed the idea that Louisiana shouldn’t use “black box” voting machines and electronic vote counters, recommending the state hand count every single ballot — a daunting task considering Louisianans cast more than three million ballots in 2020 . Currently, most voters fill out a ballot by hand that the state tallies electronically with a paperless “direct recording electronic” voting machine. Many states have already shifted away from using that kind of system because without a paper record, there is no way to double-check votes were recorded accurately. Secretary of State Ardoin, Governor John Bel Edwards, and Republican lawmakers agreed this summer to overhaul how the state selects a new voting system, according to the Associated Press .

“I love the fresh ideas you bring to the table and the innovative thoughts that you bring and the work that you’ve done,” Republican state Sen. Sharon Hewitt said at the commission’s meeting, praising Waldron. But even though she was a fan, she was still skeptical of his proposal to hand count every ballot. “When you’re tallying it’s just easy to make mistakes, especially if you have 33 different races on the ballot,” Hewitt said. “It’s kind of mind-boggling to me.”

Not only did Waldron propose hand counting votes, he suggested that the state should scan images of ballots and post them online, giving voters a QR or bar code they could use to double-check that their votes were tallied correctly. He also advocated for streaming the counting of ballots online.

Waldron’s speech and efforts are just part of a growing conservative movement to gain control over how elections are administered , thanks to Trump’s frequent, baseless claims that voter fraud is a widespread issue. Many are concerned that positioning Trump loyalists on election commissions throughout the country would make it easier for Republicans to overturn results they don’t like.

Waldron last week told the Post that the he had been to the White House multiple times after the 2020 election and spoke with Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on “maybe eight to 10” occasions, including in the Oval Office. He also admitted to circulating an anti-democracy PowerPoint titled “Election fraud, Foreign Interference & Options for 6 JAN” that outlined options for overturning the election and keeping Trump in power. A similar PowerPoint ended up in Meadows’ email inbox, which he turned over to the House committee investigating Jan. 6. Waldron denied that he was the one who sent it to the former chief of staff, but he told The New York Times it’s possible a member of his team shared the file with Meadows. Waldron told the Post that the presentation was part of a “huge team effort” but refused to name names of the individuals responsible for its creation.

The AP recently conducted a review of every potential case of voter fraud in the battleground states Trump disputed. It found fewer than 475 cases of fraud, which would have had no bearing on the results.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

‘Law and Order’ Republicans Vote Against Holding Mark Meadows Accountable for Defying Law, Aiding Disorder

The House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The matter will now move to the Justice Department, which will decide whether to charge Trump’s former chief of staff. The more significant question, however, is to what extent the push to hold Meadows accountable will even matter as Republicans continue their work to subvert democracy. The final vote tally was 228-208, with only two Republicans, Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), voting in favor...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Anti-Democracy PowerPoint Circulator Says He Met with Meadows, Briefed Lawmakers: Reports

Philip Waldron, a retired Army colonel who shared a PowerPoint presentation titled “Election fraud, Foreign Interference & Options for 6 JAN” detailing options for how to overturn the 2020 election, says he briefed lawmakers in Congress ahead of Jan. 6, according to reports from multiple outlets. Waldron also says he met with Mark Meadows, Trump’s chief of staff, to discuss election fraud several times, according to The Washington Post. Waldron told the Post that he went to the White House multiple times following the election and spoke with Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on “maybe eight to 10” occasions. Meadows recently...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Trump Administration Deliberately Tanked Covid Response for Political Purposes: Report

The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis on Friday released a 46-page report confirming what was readily apparent to most reasonable, informed Americans: The Trump administration made “deliberate efforts” to undermine America’s response to Covid-19 for political purposes. Most of the documents cited in the committee’s report have already been made public, including ones that show how the administration played down the importance of testing and even prevented public officials from holding briefings to educate the public on the highly contagious disease. New information released Friday, however, further illustrates how public health officials were put in difficult positions by the...
POTUS
Business Insider

Rep. Steve Scalise and 15 other Republicans lay out their plan to use controversies over the teaching of race and gender in schools to beat Democrats in 2022

Insider interviews with Republicans show they're sharpening attacks on education culture wars. Their messaging pits Democrats, teachers unions, and the Justice Department against parents. They see "parental involvement" in schools as a winning issue for Republicans in 2022. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise looks at the angst from parents at...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
The Guardian

Republicans are plotting to destroy democracy from within

At hand is a plot to destroy American democracy from within. Its organizers have infiltrated the highest echelons of state and federal government, and have instigated and condoned acts of violence directed against our elected officials. This might sound far-fetched. But the threat is real and the seditious group is none other than the Republican party. Its target is the 2024 presidential election.
U.S. POLITICS
Esquire

Behold the Creepy Little Cabal That Tried to Help Trump Overturn the Election in Congress

Back when the Clintons and their administration were bedeviled by conservative ratfckers and bed-sniffing yahoos like Ken Starr (and young Brett Kavanaugh), Hillary Rodham Clinton went on TV and called out what she called the “vast, right-wing conspiracy” that had targeted her husband and his presidency. This brought down upon her a veritable avalanche of snotty coverage from a lot of the reporters who’d been lapping up leaks from the ratfckers since before Bill Clinton had finished second in the 1992 New Hampshire Democratic primary. However, Calvin Trillin corrected her more gently. It wasn’t a vast conspiracy, he said. It actually was “a creepy little cabal.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Ardoin
Person
Mike Lindell
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas contributor to election-denying PowerPoint

The House committee investigating the pro-Trump riot the U.S. Capitol announced Thursday it had subpoenaed a retired Army colonel who contributed to a PowerPoint on how to overturn the 2020 election results that was presented to Republican lawmakers ahead of Jan. 6. "The document he reportedly provided to Administration officials...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
floridanationalnews.com

Florida Democratic Party Chair Urges Governor DeSantis to Denounce Instances of Alleged Voter Fraud from GOP Actors Across the State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Recent media reports indicate that three residents of The Villages have been arrested and face charges for allegedly casting multiple ballots in the November 2020 election. Two of them are registered Republicans and the third has no party affiliation, although social media posts on a Facebook account appearing to belong to him exhibited pro-Trump posts.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Ohio Capital Journal

How an election denier’s fan club got its start in the states

WASHINGTON — The suddenly famous election denier behind the circulation of a PowerPoint filled with plans to overturn the 2020 election has a long history of election subversion attempts in multiple states. Retired Army Col. Phil Waldron also has close ties to former President Donald Trump’s legal team and served as one of its key […] The post How an election denier’s fan club got its start in the states appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Reform#Election Fraud#Democracy#Voting Machine#Powerpoint#The Washington Post#Republican#Louisianans#State Ardoin#The Associated Press
MSNBC

As voting rights pressure mounts, Sinema retreats to incoherent filibuster support

Facing heightened calls to support voting rights legislation, conservative Democrat Kyrsten Sinema and her staff have resorted to empty words. The Arizona senator is a staunch supporter of the filibuster despite all the evidence — past and present — that it’s often used by racists to thwart civil rights legislation. Not wanting to be viewed as one of those racists, she’s tried the impossible balancing act of backing the filibuster and claiming to support voting rights.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Three Republican supporters from Trump-backing Florida complex The Villages arrested for voter fraud

Three voters from Florida have been arrested on charges of voting more than once in the 2020 presidential elections.The three are all residents of The Villages community in Florida and were arrested over the last two weeks. They include, Jay Ketcik, 63; Joan Halstead, 71; and John Rider, 61.VOTER FRAUD HAS BEEN DISCOVERED IN FL! Three Trump supporting Republicans from the MAGA Capitol of FL - The Villages - have just been arrested and charged with voting more than once in the 2020 election. pic.twitter.com/AgDzYdqXlP— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 14, 2021Of the three, Mr Ketcik and Ms Halstead have...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Army
The Week

looked for 2020 vote fraud in 6 states, found 475 possible cases, many involving Trump voters

A team of Associated Press reporters spent months reviewing every possible voter fraud case in six battleground states disputed by former President Donald Trump, and they found "fewer than 475 — a number that would have made no difference in the 2020 presidential election," AP reports. The disputed ballots identified in more than 300 local election offices amounted to just 0.15 percent of President Biden's margin of victory in the six states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Gainesville Sun

Democracy in the balance: Revise Senate filibuster to protect elections and voting rights

You’re reading Our View, one of two perspectives in Today’s Debate.For the Opposing View, read Democrats try to grab power through election 'reform.' USA TODAY's Editorial Board has never favored setting aside the Senate filibuster. It is not that the parliamentary rule requiring 60 votes to advance legislation is somehow sacrosanct. After all, it's not in the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy