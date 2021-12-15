U.S. FDA approves Bristol Myers’ drug to prevent transplant complication

An Argenx drug developed to treat the rare neuromuscular disorder generalized myasthenia gravis is now approved by the FDA, the first therapy in a new class of medicines that takes a novel approach to treating autoimmune conditions. Myasthenia gravis develops when the body produces autoantibodies that interfere with the way...
(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved AstraZeneca (AZN.L) and Amgen’s (AMGN.O) drug, Tezspire, to treat severe asthma for those aged 12 years and older, the companies said on Friday. The approval is based on late-stage trial data that showed the drug cut the rate of...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) or Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) over Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ), which has been linked to rare but serious blood clots. The CDC recommended following a 15 to...
COVID-19 deaths are up. Politicians tell us to wear masks and get vaccinated. Amid the fear, I'm surprised that we haven't heard more about two drugs that could make COVID-19 much less of a threat. In blind tests, Pfizer's Paxlovid was found to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death...
Copyright AFP 2017-2021. All rights reserved. Online articles shared on social media claim a document released by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revealed more than 1,200 deaths related to Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine in a 90-day period. But the pharmaceutical giant says the document does not indicate the fatalities are linked to vaccination, and it concludes the shots are safe -- a finding supported by US health authorities as well as clinical research.
(Reuters) – Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its generic version of Vasostrict, a blood pressure drug developed by Endo International’s subsidiary Par Pharmaceutical Inc. In August, a Delaware federal court had ruled that Eagle’s proposed generic of Par Pharmaceutical’s best-selling...
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today approved abatacept (Orencia) in combination with immunosuppressants for the prevention of acute graft-vs-host disease (aGVHD) in adults and pediatric patients undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation from an unrelated donor. Abatacept is the first drug approved for aGVHD prevention and incorporates real-world evidence...
India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) announced Tuesday that it had received positive primary endpoint data for its Phase 1 clinical trial for IGC-AD1, which is a proprietary cannabinoid-based investigational new drug candidate for patients with Alzheimer's disease, which impacts about 50 million people worldwide, out of which roughly 66% are women.
HealthDay News — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday granted emergency approval of a new antibody cocktail to prevent COVID-19 infection in people who have weakened immune systems or who cannot tolerate COVID-19 vaccines. The AstraZeneca Evusheld (tixagevimab and cilgavimab) can now be given to certain adults...
(Reuters) – Drugmaker Bristol Myers Squibb has agreed to spend up to $920 million for global exclusive rights to an experimental immunotherapy developed by Immatics NV, the companies said on Tuesday. Under the agreement, the companies will co-develop the therapy, IMA401. Cancer-focused drug developer Immatics will receive an upfront...
(Reuters) – Merck & Co said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has placed clinical holds on trials testing the company’s HIV drug islatravir. The health regulator’s move is based on observations of a drop in T-cell counts in some participants receiving the drug in clinical studies, the company said. T-cells are a critical component of the immune system that help the body fight infections.
Urotronic today announced that it received FDA approval for its Optilume urethral drug-coated balloon for male urethral strictures. Plymouth, Minnesota–based Urotronic designed the paclitaxel-coated balloon to inhibit new scar tissue growth that can occur after endoscopic dilations. Urethral strictures are scars in or around the urethra that can restrict urine flow from the bladder.
