U.S. FDA approves Bristol Myers’ drug to prevent transplant complication

Abatacept can now be used for the prevention of acute graft-versus-host disease following its approval by the FDA. The FDA has approved the use of abatacept (Orencia) in combination with immunosuppressants as a prophylactic treatment for acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) in adult and pediatric patients 2 years or older who are set to undergo hematopoietic stem cell transplant from an unrelated donor, according to a press release from the FDA.

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO