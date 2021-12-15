ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford Bronco SUV does not win ‘Top Safety Pick’ – group

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) said Ford Motor Co’s new 2021 Bronco four-door SUV did not qualify for its “Top Safety Pick” because of issues with its head restraints and headlights....

Truth About Cars

Ford Blows Their Top, Disposing of Defective Bronco Lids

You may recall the brouhaha surrounding the Ford Bronco hardtop, a piece of the SUV that held up the initial rollout of the much-awaited model before causing a recall thanks to odd wear patterns. Specifically, certain roof units had a manufacturing deficiency which caused them to discolor and expose a honeycomb pattern after being subjected to particular levels of water and humidity (read: everyday conditions for some types of customers).
fordauthority.com

Defective 2021 Ford Bronco Hardtop Roofs Will Be Destroyed

Aside from numerous other supply chain issues, the 2021 Ford Bronco launch has been plagued by one big problem in particular – the molded-in color (MIC) hardtop, a popular option that Ford supplier Webasto initially had trouble producing enough of to meet the demand that was later found to have quality issues. That prompted Ford to announce that it would replace those defective tops and push unscheduled 2021 Ford Bronco hardtop orders to 2022, though some are ultimately still being produced. As Ford Authority reported earlier this week, the process of replacing all these tops will be completed by the end of the year, but now we know what will happen to all the defective tops, too.
AutoExpress

New Ford Bronco 2022 review

If we awarded stars based on charm and character, the Bronco would get five of them. It’s further proof that Ford is building cars that will make you smile, with a sense of fun (and a sense of humour) built into them. The bumpy ride (at least on our test car) might not translate well to the UK, but the rest of the package certainly would. It could well turn out to be the cut-price Defender rival many people are looking for.
AutoGuide.com

Best SUV for Towing: Top Picks

People ask a lot of modern crossovers and SUVS. Theses utility vehicles need to transport passengers, haul gear, and tow trailers; sometimes all at once. So, what is best the SUV for the task, specifically tasks that involve an external trailer being towed behind the vehicle? It really depends on how it is being used. Not everyone is going to need a 10,000 lbs. tow rating to transport two people with a small paddle board trailer. Others though may have a family of five and a 38-foot travel trailer they hope to vacation in, and need maximum trailering capacity.
CarBuzz.com

Vanderhall Brawley Is A $35,000 Ford Bronco Fighter

Vanderhall is best known for its quirky three-wheelers like the Carmel and Venice, but back in July, the US company made its first venture into the off-roading segment with the Brawley, an electric rival to the Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler. Since the Brawley was unveiled, Vanderhall has released new photos, specifications, and pricing details of its electric Jeep Wrangler rival.
palmbeachillustrated.com

Mane Attraction: Ford’s New Bronco

If this thing looked any tougher, it’d wear knuckle-dusters, steel-toe boots, and be affectionately known among prison inmates as Slugger. This is the new Ford Bronco, capable of crawling up the side of Everest while you check your email, and eating Jeep Wranglers for breakfast. Just look at it....
Autoblog

Ford Bronco Raptor taken for a dirty spin on video

Last month we got still images of the coming Ford Bronco Raptor taken at an off-road track. This month we get a three-minute video of the Bronco Raptor running circles and kicking up dirt around that track, uploaded by Bronco Nation. Even better, there's no soundtrack but the wind and whatever lives under the Bronco's hood, which is certainly turbocharged. We're still not sure which of Ford's twin-turbocharged EcoBoost mills got clearance for duty here; there's a 330-horsepower 2.7-liter in the standard Bronco, a 400-hp 3.0-liter in the Explorer ST, and a 450-hp 3.5-liter in the F-150 Raptor. Bronco Nation says we can expect at least 350 horsepower from the motor, so we'll lean toward the 3.0-liter. Whatever it ends up being, its engine note is piped through a true dual exhaust that terminates ahead of the rear bumper, tucked up and out of the way of obstacles.
CAR AND DRIVER

Ford Recalls 115,000 Bronco Sport, Escape SUVs over Brake Issue

Some Ford Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs, which share a brake system, are being recalled now because NHTSA has determined that they may not stop in a short enough distance in some circumstances. A total of 114,996 vehicles, mostly 2021 models with a few 2022s, will be recalled starting in...
CarBuzz.com

This Is The Ford Bronco Everglades And It Looks Totally Rad

Ford has made no secret about its exciting Bronco lineup expansion plans. Come next year, both the Bronco Raptor and Everglades package will debut. You should be excited. And now the folks over at Bronco Nation have gotten an up-close preview of a relatively lightly disguised advanced prototype. By and large, it looks production-ready.
East Bay Times

Sponsored: The 2021 Ford Explorer XLT Ecoboost 4WD Midsize SUV

The Bottom Line: What is an Explorer? The Explorer is the number one best selling 3 row SUV sport utility vehicle from the Ford Motor Company in the United States, and Ford builds and sells around 200,000 Explorers a year. In 2020, CNBC reported that the Ford Explorer nameplate is the best selling SUV of all time in America.
Boston Herald

The Ford Bronco is here, finally!

For American-made truck giant Ford Motor Co., it was time for a revival of the SUV fleet and no better way to do it than with the Bronco nameplate. Adding to the already successful Explorer, the SUV fleet is now complete as the Bronco is optioned in both the two-door and four-door models.
Autoweek.com

Ford Says the Fix Is In for the Bronco Hardtop Problem

Ford delayed production of the Bronco off-road SUV due to issues with its hardtop supplier, Ford marketing manager Mark Grueber previously told Car and Driver. Every two- and four-door hardtop model built was affected, and in December Ford said the replacement roofs are now available. Ford will replace the roofs...
Portland Tribune

2021 Ford Bronco is serious competition for the Jeep Wrangler

The all-new Bronco looks, feels and drives like it is ready to take on the world. For most of the last 75 years, Jeep has pretty much owned the hard core off-road market. There have been competition contenders, including the original Ford Bronco, but from the CJ-2 on through to the newest Wrangler Unlimited models, Jeep has always survived and thrived.
Autoweek.com

The Ford Bronco Raptor Spotted Testing Off-Road

The Ford Bronco Raptor was spotted testing at the sand dunes. Ford's Bronco Raptor shows wider fender flares and sounds like it still has a turbocharged V6. The Ford Bronco Raptor is expected to officially debut sometime next year, and hit dealers before the end of the year.
thedetroitbureau.com

A Week With: 2022 Ford Bronco Black Diamond

Ford’s decision to bring back the Bronco is a wise one. It’s not unusual to see one sitting in a driveway alongside far more expensive machinery. It has that élan, the same aura possessed by its competition from Jeep and Land Rover. Having reported on the Bronco...
CAR AND DRIVER

2022 Ford Bronco Everglades Will Have a Winch and a Snorkel

A new model called Everglades is set to join the 2022 Ford Bronco lineup. It will include a winch and a snorkel, along with some trim differences. Ford says the Bronco Everglades will be available starting in summer 2022. The ever-expanding Bronco lineup will soon include a new model called...
Axios

What we're driving: 2022 Ford Bronco

I'm like the majority of SUV owners: My biggest excursion is to Home Depot. But the 2022 Ford Bronco I tested off-road recently had so much technology that even I was able to plow through sloppy mud trails and crawl over boulders with confidence. The big picture: After 26 years,...
fordauthority.com

2021 Ford Bronco Headlights Prevent It From Getting Top IIHS Award

A number of Blue Oval models have earned safety awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) recently, including the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E and its Top Safety Pick, the Ford Bronco Sport and its Top Safety Pick+, the Lincoln Nautilus and its Top Safety Pick, and the the 2021 Ford F-150, which also earned Top Safety Pick honors. However, all of these models feature standard or optional LED lighting that helped each earn those awards. The 2021 Ford Bronco four-door, on the other hand, fell a bit short because of its headlights, as well as inadequate head restraints.
