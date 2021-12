We’ve all seen the headlines and we all know it to be true: money, power, and fame can sadly change a person. That being said, we’ve also seen the flip side of that. The stars who never sell their souls, the stars that don’t just preach grounded-ness but practice it too. If you ask me, Outsiders, three names come to mind. There’s Henry Winkler (“Happy Days”), Keanu Reeves (“John Wick”), and Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: SVU). Now, I’ve never met them, but can you imagine a project starring all three? You only ever hear the stories about their big hearts and overall humility. And I don’t know about you, but that’s what I look for in a role model.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO