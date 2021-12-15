ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Weekly EIA US oil inventories -4584K vs -2082K expected

By Adam Button
forexlive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust ahead of the report, WTI crude was trading down about $1 to $69.64 but these are some bullish...

www.forexlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Why U.S. oil production hasn’t rebounded along with crude prices

Oil prices have rallied back to their per-pandemic levels and then some, but U.S. crude production has yet to fully rebound, as coronavirus variants wreck havoc on the outlook for economic activity and energy demand. “Higher oil prices should encourage more drilling,” said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle at a 3-week high

Oil futures finished higher on Thursday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in about three weeks. The mood of the market has "shifted because of clarity from the Federal Reserve," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. "The market was concerned that the Fed would be too aggressive and now we know where the Fed stands and that rates aren't going to rise tomorrow." Oil traders also seem "less concerned" about potential omicron-related restrictions in Europe, he said. Tensions between Russia and Ukraine are also supportive for oil, as that raises the potential for sanctions on Russia that could disrupt its energy sector, he added. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.51, or 2.1%, to settle at $72.38 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 24, according to FactSet data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

EIA reports a decline of 88 billion cubic feet in natural-gas supplies

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas fell by 88 billion cubic feet for the week ended Dec. 10. That compared with the average decline of 88 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 3.417 trillion cubic feet, down 326 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 64 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, January natural gas climbed by 7.6 cents, or 2%, at $3.78 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $3.882 shortly before the data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Eia#Exp#Refinery#K Distillates#Api#K Cushing
ICIS Chemical Business

Crude oil crash calls for cut in US production

Crude oil oversupply continues to battle lack of demand due to the coronavirus pandemic impact after US crude oil prices went negative for the first time in history. With the outlook for oil demand recovery looking bleak, many fear that storage capacity will soon run out. The eventual response is likely to be a major cut in US production.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes reports a second straight weekly increase in U.S. oil-drilling rigs

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by four to 475 this week. The rig count was also up by four in the previous week, Baker Hughes data show. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, climbed by three to 579, according to Baker Hughes. Oil prices continued to trade lower in Friday dealings, with January West Texas Intermediate crude down $1.43, or 2%, at $70.95 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Chart Of The Day: Is Oil Headed To $40?

Oil opened lower on Wednesday and has extended its decline since, dropping for a second consecutive day. WTI is down more than 1% at time of writing, having retreated below the psychological $70 price level. Combined losses this week are nearly 3%. Omicron is making traders increasingly jittery. While initial...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
rigzone.com

Oil Continues Ride on Bullish EIA Report

Crude rose Thursday on a weaker dollar and demand optimism from Wednesday's EIA report. Oil rose for a second day after the U.S. reported the biggest crude stockpile drop since September while the dollar slipped. Futures in New York gained 2.1% on Thursday in a thinly traded session as a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
DailyFx

Oil Prices Holds Above 200-Day SMA Amid Sharp Drop in US Inventories

The price of oil recovers from a fresh weekly low ($69.39) amid a larger-than-expected decline in US inventories, and crude may stage a larger rebound over the coming days if it clears the series of lower highs and lows from earlier this week. Oil Prices Holds Above 200-Day SMA Amid...
TRAFFIC
Entrepreneur

What You Need to Know About EIA's Crude Inventory Report

U.S. oil prices moved higher on Dec 8 as easing concerns on the demand outlook post the spread of the coronavirus Omicron variant outweighed the smaller-than-expected fall in domestic oil stocks and sizable build-ups in fuel inventories. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, WTI crude futures gained 31 cents, or...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketpulse.com

Oil dips after EIA, gold range-bound

Oil prices are easing on Wednesday after enjoying a strong first half of the week. Sentiment has softened as we move towards the end of the week following a period of relief as data suggested omicron symptoms are less severe than feared. Unfortunately, the latest data suggests it’s far more transmissible though which could still pose a threat.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

EIA reports a modest weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies, as product stocks rise more than expected

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 200,000 barrels for the week ended Dec. 3. On average, analysts had forecast a 1.2 million-barrel decline, according to a poll conducted by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 3.1 million-barrel decrease, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory increases of 3.9 million barrels for gasoline and 2.7 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts expected supply climbs of 1.4 million barrels for gasoline and 900,000 barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub edged up by 2.4 million barrels for the week. January West Texas Intermediate crude.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. crude stocks dip, fuel inventories higher -EIA

Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks fell less than expected in the latest week while production rose and fuel inventories increased, the government reported on Wednesday. Crude inventories (USOILC=ECI) fell by 240,000 barrels in the week to Dec. 3 to 432.9 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said. That...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
actionforex.com

US Crude Oil Inventory Dropped, While Petroleum Stockpile Gained Last Week

The report from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that total crude oil and petroleum products (ex. SPR) stocks rose +4.27 mmb to 1222.16 mmb in the week ended December 3. Crude oil inventory slipped -0.24 mmb to 432.87 mmb, compared with consensus of a -1.71 mmb decrease. Inventory increased in 3 out of 5 PADDs. Cushing stock rose +2.37 mmb to 30.92. Utilization rate added +0.1 percentage points to 89.8% while crude production added +0.1 mmb to 11.7M bpd for the week. Crude oil imports increased -0.11M bpd to 6.5M bpd in the week.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

US: EIA Crude Oil Stocks fall by 0.24M barrels versus expected 1.705M barrel draw

Crude oil stocks saw a smaller than expected draw of only 0.24M barrels. Oil prices slipped as a result, with WTI dipping under $72.00. Distillate stocks saw a larger than expected build of 2.7M barrels (forecasts were for a 1.6M barrel build). Gasoline stocks also saw a larger than expected build of 3.9M barrels (forecasts were for a 1.8M barrel build).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

EIA Lowers Oil Price Forecasts

The EIA has lowered its Brent spot average price forecasts. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has lowered its Brent spot average price forecasts for 2021 and 2022, the organization’s December short term energy outlook (STEO) report has revealed. The EIA now sees Brent spot prices averaging $70.60 per...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

EIA Slashes 2021, 2022 Oil Demand Forecasts

Global oil demand could see downside risks due to the Omicron variant, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday, slashing its world oil consumption forecasts for both 2021 and 2022. In its Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) for December, the EIA now. global oil consumption averaging 96.91 million barrels...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

US EIA raises forecast for 2022 world oil demand growth by 200K BPD, now sees 3.55M BPD YoY increase

In its monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) report, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) raised its forecast for 2022 world oil demand growth by 200K barrels per day (BPD) on Tuesday, and now demand growing 3.55M BPD YoY next year. The EIA STEO cut its forecast for 2021 world oil demand growth by 10K BPD to a 5.1M BPD YoY increase.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy