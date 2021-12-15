ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota delivery driver cited after running over groceries

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dNckToS00

A Minnesota grocery delivery driver accused of running over bags of food she had dropped off in a Twin Cities suburb because she didn't like the homeowners' pro-police yard sign has been cited for criminal damage to property, authorities said.

The incident happened Dec. 6 after the elderly couple ordered $50 worth of groceries from Cub Foods to be delivered by Instacart to their home in Blaine. Police said the couple stepped out to meet the driver, who first told them to check the wreath hanging on their front door and then drove back and forth over the groceries.

The driver allegedly scribbled a note on the receipt that complained about the delivery service pay and called police “racist pigs.” Investigators said the sign supporting law enforcement was in the front yard of the home.

Blaine police have identified the driver as a 36-year-old woman from the nearby suburb of Coon Rapids.

The couple received a full refund from Instacart, which said it fired the delivery driver.

Police said they have received inquiries about whether the case could be charged as a hate crime, but because the crime was allegedly committed due to the couple's support for police it doesn't qualify.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Must employers follow Biden’s vaccine mandates?

Tens of millions of workers across the U.S. are in limbo as federal courts have issued different rulings related to President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates for larger private companies, certain health care workers and federal government contractors. A federal appeals court panel has allowed a vaccine requirement for...
CBS News

Kim Potter testifies as defense rests its case

The defense rested its case Friday in the trial over the killing of Daunte Wright. Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, who shot and killed Wright in April, took the stand in her own defense and through tears, tried to explain the fatal shooting. Jennifer Mayerle reports.
The Hill

Maxwell tells judge she will not testify in sex trafficking trial

Ghislaine Maxwell, a close confidante to deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, told a judge on Friday that she would not be testifying in her sex trafficking trial. "Your honor, the government has not proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt and so there is no need for me to testify," the British socialite said, according to Reuters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Coon Rapids, MN
Blaine, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Blaine, MN
CBS News

Military begins discharging troops who refuse COVID-19 vaccine

All of the U.S. military services have now begun disciplinary actions and discharges for troops who have refused to get the mandated coronavirus vaccine, officials said, with as many as 20,000 unvaccinated forces at risk of being removed from service. On Thursday, the Marine Corps said it has discharged 103...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Hill

Boeing halts vaccine mandates for US workers

Boeing announced Friday that it will suspend the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. employees. The aircraft manufacturer said in an internal memo that it made the decision after a federal appeals court last month upheld its stay on President Biden ’s vaccine mandate for companies with at least 100 employees, Reuters reported.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Groceries#Instacart#Hate Crime#Twin Cities#Cub Foods
The Hill

Southwest Airlines CEO tests positive for COVID-19 after Senate testimony

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly tested positive for COVID-19 following Wednesday’s Senate Commerce Committee hearing on airline oversight, the company told Reuters on Friday. Kelly testified before the committee alongside the president of the nation’s largest flight attendant union and executives at United Airlines, American Airlines and Delta Air...
ABC News

ABC News

478K+
Followers
122K+
Post
245M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy