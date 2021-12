Oh we had such fun on this shoot. In the coming weeks you’ll get to see all the wonderful locations we found within the Mitre Hotel at Hampton Court. This is the inaugural opening from The Signet Collection, run by dynamic duo Hector Ross and Ronnie Kimbugwe. This place sings colour, style, charm and above all… great doughnuts (rolled in cinammon sugar and filled with chocolate). The interiors are the work of Nicola Harding, highly sought after for her exquisite handling of colour, and the understated luxury of her design language. I thought you might enjoy a chance to see snippets of the backdrop each week – and quite frankly it was a lot warmer shooting there than the usual outdoors!

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 8 DAYS AGO