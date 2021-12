According to research, there are over 2.7 billion gamers around the globe, and polls show that only 300 million of these do not enjoy playing games on their smartphones. Naturally, since Android dominates the world’s phone market, holding close to a 73% share, the most downloaded apps on the planet are Android game ones. It is worth noting that the ongoing pandemic only accelerated interest in mobile gaming, as the number of people who took up this pastime in 2002 increased by 12% compared to the year prior. Moreover, overall mobile game activity has grown by 75% over the past two years. Thus, let us dive deep and see which titles captivated gamers in 2021.

TV SHOWS ・ 3 DAYS AGO