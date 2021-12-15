Hidden Heroes: Elizabeth Dole Foundation helps support caretakers of veterans, first responders

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Operation Santa Military Carnival is an annual tradition that hundreds of local military families look forward to. But changes to social media have made it a challenge for the non-profit organization to get the word out to attract donors. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Kristi Hilbert, CEO of Heroes Supporting Heroes, said the goal is to fulfill the wish lists of 1,000 kids, but when KDKA’s Kym Gable interviewed Hilbert, there were only enough donor funds for about 400 of them. “It’s very dire,” Hilbert said. “And I know in my heart it’s not the Pittsburgh community. I know we support our military.” Children will open their presents on Saturday, and the volunteers hope the community comes through with additional donations. It’s $25 to sponsor a wish list. Click here for more. KDKA wants to hear your positive stories. Click here to share.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO