The Canadian housing bubble just keeps getting bigger

By Adam Button
forexlive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Canadian Real Estate Association warns that the country's housing market is heating up again heading into 2022. Sales rose 0.6% m/m in November and are down just 0.7% from the red-hot November 2020 levels. The rise comes on the heels of an 8.6% increase in October. In...

www.forexlive.com

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Nancy Knows Homes – All Things Real Estate: Housing market trends for 2022

Where is the housing market going next year? Fundamental data all points to a continuation in the rise of housing prices in 2022. The pandemic has left an indelible mark on our home buying mentality as well. As many make a permanent shift to working from home, there will be a continued emphasis on a great home office setup, and home entertainment (both indoors and out). High speed internet access also is a MUST have, and some older neighborhoods may not have the best option. Home builders are starting to incorporate all these factors into their floor plans. When you think about it, the new normal is also being able to live anywhere you want, and this opens up many possibilities that were not a consideration in the past.
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Bubble watch: Will Fed rate hikes burst housing’s boom?

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: It’s a darn good bet that home-price appreciation will cool after the Federal Reserve admitted it underestimated the inflationary impact of its pandemic-era cheap money policies and will begin taking measures that will lift interest rates in 2022.
thebalance.com

Is Housing Market in a Bubble? One Indicator Says Yes

An instrument designed to warn of impending housing bubbles is flashing warning signs. Economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas created an “exuberance indicator” that examines home price data and detects periods when home values are inflated relative to market fundamentals like demand, household wealth, and economic growth. As the chart below shows, the market has been exuberant for at least five quarters.
Rogersville Review

Demographics take bigger role in future housing needs ﻿

Birth rates are not at the top of the list some REALTORS think about when mapping out leads for new clients. But that’s not the case in the National Association of REALTORS (NAR) Research Department. Dr. Jessica Lautz, Vice President of Demographics and Behavioral Insights, watches it and other demographic trends like a hawk. She doesn’t especially like the current trend.
mpamag.com

Canadian housing starts rebound in November

Canada’s trend in housing starts saw a resurgence last month, with the six-month trend rising between October and November and total starts recovering from their recent decline. The trend in housing starts was 267,365 units in November, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Commission (CMHC), an increase from the...
