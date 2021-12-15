ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal v West Ham live stream and betting odds: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

By Alasdair Mackenzie
fourfourtwo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArsenal v West Ham live stream, Wednesday December 15, 8pm GMT. Looking for an Arsenal v West Ham live stream? You're in the right place. London rivals go head-to-head in a key clash for the Champions League race when Arsenal host...

www.fourfourtwo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal striker is not available to face Leeds, Mikel Arteta confirms

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is not yet ready to bring back former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang into the team.Aubameyang has been stripped of the armband and left out of the last two Premier League games, the club having taken stern disciplinary action after the Gabon forward reportedly returned late from a trip abroad to visit his ill mother.Alexandre Lacazette captained the side as the Gunners beat West Ham on Wednesday night to move back up into the top four.Arteta confirmed Aubameyang would also not be considered for Saturday’s trip to Leeds as speculation continues over whether the 32-year-old has played his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mikel Arteta confirms allegation of racial abuse in Arsenal’s victory at Leeds

Leeds are braced for a Premier League investigation after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirmed some of his players had been racially abused by a fan during his side’s 4-1 win at Elland Road.Gabriel Martinelli’s first-half brace and further goals from Bukayo Saka and substitute Emile Smith Rowe secured Arteta’s impressive side a third straight league win.The Gunners cashed in against a depleted Leeds side, who were without 10 first team players through injury and suspension, but the Londoners’ classy display was marred by football’s latest racist incident.Arteta said: “Yes, unfortunately I can confirm that. It was reported to the stadium...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League managers to discuss Covid-19 crisis at Monday meeting

Premier League managers will convene on Monday to discuss the Covid-19 crisis engulfing the competition, with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe saying the top flight’s integrity is on a knife edge.Five of this weekend’s 10 scheduled matches have already been postponed due to positive Covid tests, and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard revealed a meeting was being organised by the league early next week to tackle the club bosses’ “concerns and unanswered questions”, in particular around the criteria used by the Premier League board to grant approval to a postponement.Magpies manager Howe is worried the incomplete fixture list makes the league...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#The Premier League#Vpn#Laptop#Live Stream#Champions League#Techradar#Amazon Fire Tv#Nordlocker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Leeds vs Arsenal prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Arsenal take on Leeds United this afternoon hoping to keep up their run of form which has seen Mikel Arteta’s side climb high in the Premier League. The Gunners arrive at Elland Road having won back-to-back home games at the Emirates with two clean sheets, and are fourth in the Premier League table.Follow Leeds vs Arsenal LIVELeeds are without a win in three having lost to Chelsea in the last minute and then been thrashed by Manchester City 7-0 at the Etihad.Marcelo Bielsa’s side came into the weekend 16th and will be desperate to bounce back and move clear of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Tottenham earn share of the points against Liverpool thanks to Alisson error

Alisson Becker’s howler allowed Tottenham to earn a share of the spoils with 10-man Liverpool in a pulsating game full of VAR drama that ended 2-2 in north London. Spurs were playing their first game in a fortnight following a coronavirus outbreak, while the Reds were without four of their players, but both sides put on a festive treat.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

One of those matches that was bursting at the seams, but where everyone felt they could have had a bit more.It was also one of the games of the season, that may go some way to deciding the season. There is now the daylight of three points between Liverpool and Manchester City, although there was very little clarity to the decisions that dictated this pulsating 2-2 draw between Jurgen Klopp’s team and Tottenham Hotspur.That will give rise to more rounds of debate over who exactly benefits from what, although that no longer just applies to arguments about circuit-breakers or Covid-enforced...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. AFP Sport looks at the state of play around the world as authorities scramble to cope with the surging pandemic. -- Five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are off. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as a firebreaker for infections or to carry on. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a "circuit break" as positive tests multiply during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads become over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries. -- Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has expressed his fear that the already-delayed Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon next month, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.
NFL
fourfourtwo.com

Arsenal report: Mikel Arteta set to raise £100m from sales to sign stunning Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang replacement

Arsenal are ready to cash in on all their deadwood, with a potential £100m to be raised from unwanted players. The Gunners have a whole host of players ready to move on, including Nicolas Pepe, Bernd Leno, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Calum Chambers, Matteo Guendouzi, Dino Mavropanos, Lucas Torreira, Mohamed Elneny, Reiss Nelson, Hector Bellerin, Sead Kolasinac, Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares with rumours linking all of them out of the Emirates.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst confirms Rangers will have Nigeria trio for Celtic game

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst confirmed Rangers will have Joe Aribo, Calvin Bassey and Leon Balogun available for the match against Celtic on January 2. There were concerns that the Ibrox trio, if selected, would have to be released to Nigeria beforehand for the Africa Cup of Nations which begins in Cameroon on January 9 and therefore miss the first Old Firm game of 2022 at Parkhead.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy