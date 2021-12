The market reaction after the FOMC decision has seen the dollar mostly higher but also mix against some currencies. Stocks are higher. Yields are higher crude oil is higher. The EURUSD fell below the low from last week's trading at 1.122662 a session low of 1.12208, but snapback higher to 1.1253 before moving back down. The current price is trading at 1.1234. Moving back below the swing lows from November 30 at 1.1233 and the swing low from December 7 at 1.12283 will be needed to increase the bearish bias.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO