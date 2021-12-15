AAA predicts nearly 110 million Americans will travel this holiday season

More than 5.9 million people in Florida are forecast to travel between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, according to AAA. Although that’s 4.5% fewer travelers than the record high set back in 2019, it’s still 1.5 million, or 35%, more than last year. Nationally, more than 109 million people — an almost 34% increase from 2020 — will travel 50 miles or more as they hit the road, board airplanes or take other transportation out of town between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. That dramatic bounce-back — 27.7 million more travelers than the 2020 holiday period — brings this year’s numbers in line with 2017 figures, and just 8% shy of 2019 – which was the highest on record, AAA reports.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO