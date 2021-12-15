Biden says they're coming close on Build Back Better

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON (KDKA) – President Joe Biden is now focusing on passing his “Build Back Better” plan. However, West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin revealed a key stumbling block in the U.S. Senate negotiations. He has drawn a line in the sand, saying the bill must not exceed $1.75 trillion. “I want to make sure we’re upfront, transparent with the public,” Sen. Manchin said. When asked about one of his sticking points, the Child Tax Credit proposal was brought up. “That’s a big one, that’s a big one, it really is,” he said. “But the President makes – whatever he makes a decision to work with, I’m gonna try to work with him, I’m gonna try to work with him. I really am.” Sen. Manchin said he would not compromise by agreeing to a one-year extension of the Child Tax Credit. He did, however, hold out the option of putting it on a separate legislative track outside of the Build Back Better legislation.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO