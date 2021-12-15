ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden says they're coming close on Build Back Better

By Adam Button
forexlive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese are Biden's first comments since speaking with Senator Joe Manchin on Monday....

www.forexlive.com

New York Post

Biden accidentally calls VP ‘President’ Kamala Harris

President Biden mistakenly promoted his vice president in a Friday speech, touting “President” Kamala Harris — before claiming that humans would be able to travel commercially at 15 times the speed of a bullet in 20 years. “All kidding aside, of course President Harris is a proud...
Person
Joe Manchin
Idaho8.com

Biden officially acknowledges Build Back Better will miss deadline but says he’s ‘determined’ to see bill on Senate floor ‘as early as possible’

President Joe Biden, in a lengthy statement, implicitly acknowledged ongoing negotiations with Sen. Joe Manchin and procedural steps will cause Democrats to miss the Christmas deadline for Senate passage of his $1.75 trillion economic and climate package, noting that Democrats will continue to work together “over the days and weeks ahead” to get the proposal to the Senate floor.
#Build Back Better
The Independent

Power of one: Manchin is singularly halting Biden's agenda

Sen. Joe Manchin settled in at President Joe Biden’s family home in Delaware on a Sunday morning in the fall as the Democrats worked furiously to gain his support on their far-reaching domestic package.The two-hour-long session was the kind of special treatment being showered on the West Virginia senator — the president at one point even showing Manchin around his Wilmington home.But months later, despite Democrats slashing Biden's big bill in half and meeting the senator's other demands, Manchin is no closer to voting yes. In an extraordinary display of political power in the evenly split 50-50 Senate,...
Presidential Election
News Break
krwc1360.com

Emmer Says Senate Slowdown on Biden “Build Back” Plan is Well Warranted

President Biden’s “Build Back Better” legislation seems to have hit a road block in the U-S Senate that may prevent it from being approved before the end of the year. The legislation would need the support of every Democrat in the senate to pass, but Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, says he’s not ready to give it his approval, at least in its current form.
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin Draws Line In The Sand For Build Back Better Plan

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON (KDKA) – President Joe Biden is now focusing on passing his “Build Back Better” plan. However, West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin revealed a key stumbling block in the U.S. Senate negotiations. He has drawn a line in the sand, saying the bill must not exceed $1.75 trillion. “I want to make sure we’re upfront, transparent with the public,” Sen. Manchin said. When asked about one of his sticking points, the Child Tax Credit proposal was brought up. “That’s a big one, that’s a big one, it really is,” he said. “But the President makes – whatever he makes a decision to work with, I’m gonna try to work with him, I’m gonna try to work with him. I really am.” Sen. Manchin said he would not compromise by agreeing to a one-year extension of the Child Tax Credit. He did, however, hold out the option of putting it on a separate legislative track outside of the Build Back Better legislation.
mediaite.com

Conservative Twitter Calls Out ABC for ‘Absurd Framing’ in Story Painting Joe Manchin as Sole Roadblock to Biden Agenda: ‘Actually, It’s 51 Senators’

Conservative Twitter users slammed ABC News for posting a tweet on Friday absurdly painting Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) as the only roadblock to President Joe Biden’s agenda. Manchin has had countless discussions with the Biden administration, including with the president himself, over Biden’s landmark proposed Build Back Better legislation. Manchin has expressed numerous objections to the bill such as the proposed expanded child tax credit. Democrats are looking to pass the bill next year.
