ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Audi recall: water can enter computer, reducing engine power

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dNcjGY200

Volkswagen's Audi luxury brand is recalling 289,000 SUVs in the U.S. because water can get into a control computer under the back seats.

The recall covers certain 2021 and 2022 Q5 and SQ5 Sportback models and some 2018 through 2022 Q5 and SQ5 models.

The company says in documents posted by U.S. safety regulators that water can get to the computer through liquid spilled onto the back seat, or from a leaky body seam. That can cause the computer to shut down and reduce engine power, increasing the risk of a crash .

VW says in documents that it is not aware of any crashes or injuries.

Dealers will install a cover to protect the computers and seal an underbody seam at no cost to owners.

Notification letters will be mailed starting Feb. 24.

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

This Is the Most Reliable Car You Can Buy Today

Consumer Reports recently released its annual reliability report, and once again, Japanese brands dominated just as they did across the pond, with the Mazda MX-5 being named the UK's most reliable car. Consumer Reports gives a brand a score out of 100, and the average is usually between 41 to 60 points. The average reliability for Asian brands is 62, followed by European manufacturers with 44, and domestic brands on 18 points.
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Least Reliable Car in America

Car sales in the United States have hit an unusual patch. Demand is at high levels, likely because people could not get to dealers early on during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, a tremendous shortage of the semiconductors used in car electronics, navigation, and entertainment systems has caused large manufacturers to close assembly […]
BUYING CARS
freightwaves.com

Cummins recalls X12 diesel engines because of fire risk

Cummins Inc. is recalling nearly 11,000 X12 diesel engines sold to 25 makers of off-road and specialty equipment because a high-pressure fuel leak from a cracked fuel tube led to a vehicle fire and dozens of warranty claims. The affected engines built between April 2016 and October of this year,...
ECONOMY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Recall alert: Audi, Subaru announce recalls over possible power loss issues

DETROIT — Audi and Subaru announced recalls on Wednesday over concerns about potential power loss issues. Subaru said it was recalling nearly 200,000 vehicles in the U.S. because a chain in the transmissions of certain 2020 Legacy and Outback models can break, causing the loss of power, according to The Associated Press. A software issue could allow the transmission to engage before the drive chain is properly secured, according to Consumer Reports. That can cause the chain to slip and break, increasing the risk of a crash.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
KPLC TV

Subaru recall: chain can slip and break, causing power loss

DETROIT (AP) — Subaru is recalling about 200,000 vehicles in the U.S. because a chain in the transmission can break, causing a loss of power. The recall covers certain 2020 Legacy and Outback vehicles, as well as some 2019 and 2020 Ascent SUVs. Subaru says in documents posted Wednesday...
CARS
Motorious

How The Government Canceled Classic Muscle Cars

There’s a crusade right now against American muscle cars and the V8 engines which power them. Those who seek to kill off such performance vehicles have enshrouded their movement in the aura of progress, but I’m about to show you how this was done before, proving it’s hardly a new or “progressive” movement.
CARS
insideevs.com

Audi E-Tron GT Recalled For Possible Leaky Air Suspension

Audi is recalling exactly ten E-Tron GTs in order to fix a fault that is only present in this small number of vehicles built between September 14 - 17. All of them were sold in the United States, which is why this recall doesn’t affect any other geographical region, not even Canada or Europe.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computers#Engine Power#The Recall#Vehicles#Q5#Sportback#Vw
MotorAuthority

2026 power unit rules may pave way for Audi, Porsche to enter F1

Motorsport's governing body, the FIA, held a meeting on Monday where some key decisions on Formula One power unit rules to be introduced in 2026 (formerly 2025) were made. The changes brought about by the new regulations will be on the same level as when the current V-6 hybrid era was introduced in 2014. F1 organizers are particularly focused on reducing costs and carbon emissions while ensuring the power units are still powerful and emotive—something that has the potential to sway one or more Volkswagen Group brands to enter the sport.
MOTORSPORTS
Land Line Media

Cummins X12 engines recalled over fuel injection system issue

Nearly 11,000 Cummins X12 engines are part of a recall due to issues with the fuel injection system. Specifically, the recall affects Cummins X12 diesel engines, with part numbers D0S3005BX03 and D0S3009BX03. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the fuel tubes between the fuel rail and the injectors...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Crazy Audi Runs Seven-Second Quarter-Mile On Factory Engine

There was a time when the supercar was sacred. You bought your Ferrari F40 or Lamborghini Countach and you left it stock. Fast forward to 2021, and exotics such as the McLaren 720s, the Lamborghini Aventador, and everything in between are getting boosted and modified to kingdom come. One supercar that has proven to be very popular with tuners is the Audi R8. This thing's Lamborghini-sourced V10 engine loves a bit of boost and makes tons of power with even a mild twin-turbo setup. We've seen high horsepower R8s destroy the street and strip, but the R8 featured in these videos is something special: it's the first to get into the sevens over the quarter-mile with the factory engine in place.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Slowest-Selling Car in America

The car industry should be having a banner year. Demand for new cars has skyrocketed, due at least in part to pent-up demand because dealers were closed over portions of the nearly two years the COVID-19 pandemic has plagued the United States. Sales, however, have hit a wall — and the slowest-selling car of all […]
BUYING CARS
MarketWatch

The 2022 Audi R8 is packed with power and exotic performance

Styling may not be sufficiently extroverted for some. “Base” models gain 30 horsepower and a little more torque. Price: The 2022 Audi R8 starts at $148,700. The 2022 Audi R8 is the unlikely supercar. It doesn’t have the outrageous Lamborghini Huracán looks. Nor does it have the pedigree of the Porsche.
CARS
Top Speed

Here’s Your First Look at The Last Fuel-Powered Audi A4

It wasn’t long ago that Audi boss, Markus Duesmann, told Germany’s Manager Magazin that the midsize A4 will ditch the internal combustion engine by 2023. As such, the next-gen model that’s seen here (and due in 2023) represents that last fuel-powered generation of the A4 with an electric model due after that. So, will this generation get all the bells and whistles to give it a proper send-off, or will it be business as usual?
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Least Reliable Supercar

One would think a car that costs hundreds of thousands of dollars or more would be flawless mechanically. Some of them are literally built by hand. However, expensive cars can have complex engines and other remarkably detailed features, which require meticulous efforts by the manufacturer — which don’t always succeed. In its study of the […]
CARS
ABC News

ABC News

478K+
Followers
122K+
Post
245M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy