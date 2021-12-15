ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mandy Moore on Baby Gus' First Words, Plus: The Final Season of ‘This Is Us’

extratv
extratv
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ea06A_0dNcjAFg00

Mandy Moore is getting ready to say goodbye to “This Is Us” as the series comes to an end.

“Extra’s” Katie Krause caught up with the star on the red carpet Tuesday night to talk about the final season of the hot NBC show and find out about the new mom’s Christmas plans with her 9-month-old, Gus.

Mandy said she’s “very excited” about the holidays and “starting new traditions and sort of figuring out what those are going to be with my husband [Taylor Goldsmith] and Gus.” She went on, “He's 9 months old, so it's not like he understands what's going on yet, but I think it'll be fun to wake up Christmas morning nonetheless and unwrap gifts and do all that stuff.”

Giving an update, Mandy shared, “He’s saying, ‘mama, dada,’ and ‘light,’ and ‘tree,’ and ‘dog’ — he’s definitely chatting a lot, it’s so much fun, and crawling, doing all the things.”

When Katie admitted she is devastated that “This Is Us” is ending, Mandy agreed.“I am too. I think we all are. And if someone says otherwise, they're lying!”

The cast is still shooting the final season. “We’re really in the thick of it right now — we’re not even half-way done — so I feel like we are all a little removed from feeling super emotional… I think as we start ticking a little closer to the end of the season, forget it.”

Who will cry the most? Moore said, “Me or Chrissy [Metz].”

Her storyline is a tough one as Rebecca Pearson deals with dementia. “It is something really important to me that we get right,” she said. “I hope people continue to see their family’s journey reflected in what Rebecca is going through.”

Mandy also confirmed this really is the last season, saying, “It’s the end for right now.”

Watch the “This Is Us” premiere January 4 at 9 p.m. on NBC.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Mandy Moore Goes Wild for Zebra Prints in Chic Midi Dress & Green Pumps at ‘This is Us’ Season 6 Premiere

Mandy Moore looked classy in animal print at the “This Is Us” Season 6 premiere in LA last night. The 37-year-old looked chic as she stepped into Paramount Studios in a black and white zebra print dress. The gown featured a high neck as well as long sleeves and featured some pleated detailing on the top and below the waistline. The dress draped down to her ankles but left enough room to show off her fabulous footwear. She sported neutral tones on her feet and wore a pair of hunter green pointed-toe pumps, which boasted a suede upper and stiletto heels to...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

The Stars of This Is Us Promise a Satisfying Final Season

Watch: "This Is Us" Casts' Most Surprising Celebrity Fans. You might want to stock up on extra Kleenex. The stars of This Is Us revealed during the E! News' inaugural digital cover story that even though we have to say good-bye to one of America's favorite series it will be a dramatic ending we can appreciate.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mandy Moore
Person
Taylor Goldsmith
imdb.com

Take a Look at Every Age Mandy Moore Has Played on This is Us

We have truly watched Rebecca Pearson age like fine wine through the years. From schoolgirl to well, death bed, Mandy Moore has played pretty much every age on This is Us. While we are still drying our tears as we gear up for the premiere of the final season on Jan. 4, E! News discussed with Mandy what it was like playing young and old Rebecca, an aspect of the role that "terrified" her. "About a month before we started production, I got an email from Dan informing me that there was this collective agreement it would be best if I could try to portray this character at 65-plus, and we were going to go through the rigmarole of fittings and prosthetics to see if it would work," Mandy...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

The Sweet Way This Is Us Star Mandy Moore Celebrated Her Dad's Last Day As A Pilot

It looks like This Is Us star Mandy Moore isn’t the only talented member of her family, because the pop star-turned-actress’ father has been a career pilot for most of his life. Flying a plane is certainly a job that requires serious skill and, now, her pop is retiring his wings since he’s reached the mandatory retirement age for pilots. Moore must be taking a leaf out of her This Is Us character's book, because her message celebrating her father's milestone is seriously heartwarming.
CELEBRITIES
KTVB

Mandy Moore On Sharing 1st Holiday Season With Baby Gus, Making Her 'This Is Us' Directorial Debut (Exclusive)

Mandy Moore is looking forward to the holidays with her family. The actress is getting ready to celebrate the season with her baby boy for the first time. Moore walked the red carpet at the premiere of the sixth and final season of This Is Us, held at Paramount Pictures Studios on Tuesday, and she spoke with ET's Denny Directo about her 9-month-old son, Gus.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#This Is Us#The Final Season#Nbc
conwaydailysun.com

Mandy Moore can't wait for son's first Christmas

Mandy Moore understands the "significance" of the festive season now she has a child. The 'This Is Us' actress and her husband Taylor Goldsmith welcomed son Gus into the world in February and she's "very, very excited" for their first family Christmas together. She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I understand now,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Mandy Moore Has a ‘Fairy-Tale’ Marriage With Husband Taylor Goldsmith: She ‘Found Her Soulmate’

Better than Jack and Rebecca’s love story? Mandy Moore finally found The One in husband Taylor Goldsmith, and their relationship is everything she ever wanted. “Mandy is such a fan of Taylor in every way. He’s a genuinely sweet and nice guy and is so kind to Mandy,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They are always holding hands [and] cuddling and look so in love.”
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

Mandy Moore Makes So Much Money for 'This Is Us' and Her Net Worth Proves It

In my humble opinion, Mandy Moore should be a millionaire just based on her outstanding performance in A Walk to Remember (give her a retroactive Oscar!), and good news: She is! Not from that movie, rude, but still. Turns out Mandy has made a massive amount of money between her early aughts career as a pop star, her pivot to acting in all your favorite teen romances, and her starring role on This Is Us—which has earned her a few casual Emmy and Golden Globe nominations, btw.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Mandy Moore Celebrates Her Father, ‘Captain Don,’ on His Last Flight: ‘It's the End of an Era for Our Family’

Mandy Moore just celebrated a major achievement by her dad on Instagram. The This Is Us actress sounded like a proud parent while raving about her father in a new post. Along with a carousel of photos, Moore explained the reason for the celebration, saying, “My dad, Captain Don, is on his last flight as an @americanair captain. It’s the end of an era for our family. After 42 years at the company, he’s reached the mandatory retirement age (65) and he’s saying goodbye to a career that he’s always claimed felt more like a hobby.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
extratv

‘OITNB’ Star Jackie Cruz Expecting Twins!

The “Orange Is the New Black” star and her husband Fernando Garcia are expecting a boy and a girl, she tells People. See the exclusive pics of her baby bump here. Jackie shared, "It's been a wonderful pregnancy, honestly. I've been working on it for a few years. I've had some issues with fertility."
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
heatworld

Jennifer Aniston warned: ‘Stay away from him’

She recently said “it’s time” for her to get back out there and start dating – almost four years since her second marriage ended. But Jennifer Aniston’s friends are worried that she’s about to go looking for love in all the wrong places, following reports that she’s getting friendly again with her ex, musician John Mayer.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jenna Bush Hager Tears up After Husband Surprises Her Live on 'Today' Show for Her 40th Birthday

Jenna Bush Hager is getting a major surprise for her 40th birthday courtesy of her husband Henry Hager. Wednesday, Hager took to the streets of New York City disguised as an NBC page to quiz passersby on his wife's favorite things – from the age she's turning Thursday to her love of queso – in a moment that brought the Today with Hoda and Jenna star to tears.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

extratv

54K+
Followers
3K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy