We are officially in the thick of holiday travel season and COVID-19 cases are on the rise. Dr. Philip Huang of Dallas County tells us we should all be on alert. Holiday travel is up and running and airports are busy. It’s a noticeable difference from the holiday season 2020. The fact that holiday travel has picked up is not an indication that COVID-19 is trending downward.

DALLAS COUNTY, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO