Cubs historical sleuthing: Joe Pepitone edition

I try, on my Twitter feed, to be somewhat limited in my scope. Occasionally I stray, but most of my efforts revolve around Cubs prospects, player development, encouraging people to think for themselves, and figuring out “what’s next” in developing talent. Sometimes I stray, or question the necessity for the overuse of the term “need” in baseball commentary. However, if someone shows a tactic they’ve effectively used in practice, it fits in ideally. Some of my Twitter followers at @tim815 teach baseball at whatever level, and if it’s new to me, it might be new to some of them. Either inventing a new mousetrap, or improving old ones (from a baseball perspective), are always on point. Which is a goofy, yet very apt, introduction for this prospect profile of Drew Gray.

MLB ・ 10 HOURS AGO