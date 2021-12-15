ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

GameTimeCT Football Pick'Em: Final Standings

By Pete Paguaga Hearst Connecticut
Connecticut Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrailing by one win and two in the loss column...

www.ctpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Deion Sanders Has Honest Response After Upset Loss In Bowl Game

Jackson State was the odds-on favorite to win the 2021 Celebration Bowl. Unfortunately for head coach Deion Sanders, his team didn’t play up to its standards. South Carolina State dominated Jackson State from start to finish, winning by a score of 31-10. Bulldogs quarterback Corey Fields Jr. led the charge with 166 passing yards and four touchdowns.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pick Em#American Football
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By The Patriots On Saturday Night

Few teams in the National Football League, if any, had been better than the New England Patriots as of late, which makes their Saturday night performance pretty stunning. New England is facing the Indianapolis Colts on the road on Saturday night. Early in the third quarter, it’s Colts 20, Patriots...
NFL
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft: Star QB Opts-Out of Bowl Game - Will Enter 2022 NFL Draft

Pittsburgh Panthers Quarterback Kenny Pickett will Enter the 2022 NFL Draft. The wait to see if one of this year's premier passers would declare is no more. Heisman finalist and Pittsburgh Panther's quarterback Kenny Pickett has decided to forego his bowl game and begin training for the NFL draft. Pickett burst onto the scene this year after mediocre seasons before 2021, and he leaves Pittsburgh as an ACC champion.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

2 NFL Head Coaches Could Reportedly Be Fired Soon

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially fired head coach Urban Meyer earlier this week. Meyer, who won three national championships at the college football level, lasted less than one full season in the National Football League. Which NFL head coaches are next on the chopping block?. According to CBS Sports NFL insider...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Marshall players furious after dirty hit on fair catch

Marshall’s players were furious on Saturday night after one of their teammates was blasted on a dirty hit after a fair catch in the R&L Carriers Bowl in New Orleans. Louisiana Lafayette had a 4th-and-17 at their 45 down 21-16 early in the fourth quarter against the Thundering Herd. Rhys Byrns had a 37-yard punt and Marshall returner Willie Johnson signaled for a fair catch.
FOOTBALL
Yardbarker

Saints Fantasy Football: Start 'em or Sit 'em in Week 15

Saints Fantasy Football: Start 'em or Sit' em returns for the 2021 Season as I provide you with weekly advice regarding members of the Black and Gold. Follow along throughout the year to dominate your fantasy leagues and earn bragging rights at home, in the office, or amongst your friends!
NFL
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Brad Messick Takes the Reins as Ryken Head Boys/Co-Ed Ice Hockey Coach

St. Mary’s Ryken is pleased to welcome Coach Brad Messick to the community as the new Head Boys Ice Hockey coach. Coach Messick is currently the Hockey Director at the Capital Clubhouse in Waldorf, Maryland where he is responsible for developing new hockey programs, coaching all levels of hockey programs and maintenance and administrative duties […] The post Brad Messick Takes the Reins as Ryken Head Boys/Co-Ed Ice Hockey Coach appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
WALDORF, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy