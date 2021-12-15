GameTimeCT Football Pick'Em: Final Standings

Jackson State was the odds-on favorite to win the 2021 Celebration Bowl. Unfortunately for head coach Deion Sanders, his team didn’t play up to its standards. South Carolina State dominated Jackson State from start to finish, winning by a score of 31-10. Bulldogs quarterback Corey Fields Jr. led the charge with 166 passing yards and four touchdowns.
This shouldn’t come as a news flash to anyone, but the NFL didn’t move the Raiders game on Saturday out of safety concerns. They said they did, but they didn’t. There was a plan in place for exactly the scenario that the Browns were in with COVID-19 and the league abandoned it in the 11th hour.
Few teams in the National Football League, if any, had been better than the New England Patriots as of late, which makes their Saturday night performance pretty stunning. New England is facing the Indianapolis Colts on the road on Saturday night. Early in the third quarter, it’s Colts 20, Patriots...
Pittsburgh Panthers Quarterback Kenny Pickett will Enter the 2022 NFL Draft. The wait to see if one of this year's premier passers would declare is no more. Heisman finalist and Pittsburgh Panther's quarterback Kenny Pickett has decided to forego his bowl game and begin training for the NFL draft. Pickett burst onto the scene this year after mediocre seasons before 2021, and he leaves Pittsburgh as an ACC champion.
UTEP football scored arguably the best touchdown of the season with a play designed to confuse just about everyone on the field and at home. UTEP was a 13-point underdog to Fresno State in the New Mexico Bowl. So what did they really have to lose?. They played like it,...
The Jacksonville Jaguars officially fired head coach Urban Meyer earlier this week. Meyer, who won three national championships at the college football level, lasted less than one full season in the National Football League. Which NFL head coaches are next on the chopping block?. According to CBS Sports NFL insider...
The Detroit Lions pulled off yet another upset victory in their campaign as they shocked the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15 with a 30-12 home win. Much of what has marred the Lions this season has centered on their woes in converting third downs and their inability to come away with crucial stops in the red zone. Still, the Lions found grand success in both in Week 15.
Marshall’s players were furious on Saturday night after one of their teammates was blasted on a dirty hit after a fair catch in the R&L Carriers Bowl in New Orleans. Louisiana Lafayette had a 4th-and-17 at their 45 down 21-16 early in the fourth quarter against the Thundering Herd. Rhys Byrns had a 37-yard punt and Marshall returner Willie Johnson signaled for a fair catch.
Saints Fantasy Football: Start 'em or Sit' em returns for the 2021 Season as I provide you with weekly advice regarding members of the Black and Gold. Follow along throughout the year to dominate your fantasy leagues and earn bragging rights at home, in the office, or amongst your friends!
St. Mary’s Ryken is pleased to welcome Coach Brad Messick to the community as the new Head Boys Ice Hockey coach. Coach Messick is currently the Hockey Director at the Capital Clubhouse in Waldorf, Maryland where he is responsible for developing new hockey programs, coaching all levels of hockey programs and maintenance and administrative duties […]
The post Brad Messick Takes the Reins as Ryken Head Boys/Co-Ed Ice Hockey Coach appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Comments / 0