NHS nurse is struck off over cannabis side-hustle: Scheming medic 'abused vulnerable cancer patient's trust' by using medical records to look up her address in bid to sell her CBD oil

An NHS nurse has been struck off for giving 'inappropriate' advice to a 'vulnerable' cancer patient after she tried to make money by persuading her to buy cannabis oil from a company she worked for.

Eliska Neuzilova, who worked at the Neuro-Spinal Post Operative Unit at the Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham, encouraged the woman to buy the oil.

The scheming agency nurse 'abused her trust' by digging out the patients address from confidential medical records and posting the advert through her letter box, the Nursing and Midwifery Council tribunal heard.

She was also accused of trying to convince the woman that cannabis oil would cure her cancer, but she was cleared of this allegation at a tribunal after it was heard there was a lack of evidence as the patient passed away.

However, Neuzilova has still been struck off for trying to sell the cancer patient cannabis oil, also known as CBD oil.

An NHS nurse has been struck off for giving 'inappropriate' advice to a 'vulnerable' cancer patient after she tried to make money by persuading her to buy cannabis oil (file image)

The tribunal said that, regardless of Neuzilova's personal beliefs about CBD oil, a nurse giving advice of treatments that are not supported by medical evidence is 'inappropriate' and 'potentially dangerous.'

She allegedly tried to tell the patient cannabis oil and cutting out sugar would cure her cancer, leaving the woman's family upset.

As the patient had passed away, she was unable to give evidence on whether Neuzilova encouraged her to take it to treat her cancer.

The tribunal heard the patient was chatty and likely to have discussed CBD oil if brought up in conversation, but there was not enough evidence to find Neuzilova instructed the patient to take it as a cure.

However, the tribunal did find Neuzilova posted a leaflet through the patient's door with the details of the cannabis oil company she was involved in.

The tribunal heard Neuzilova admitted she did this in a statement: 'I knew her address from her records, so I decided to drop a leaflet through her door.'

Neuzilova was employed by or had a business interest in a company which profited from the sale of cannabis oil and she would have made money if the patient had bought any of the products.

A tribunal report said: 'Miss Neuzilova had given the patient the opportunity and some persuasion to purchase cannabis oil products.'

The Nursing and Midwifery Council struck Neuzilova off after finding her actions were 'incompatible' with her remaining on the register.

Eliska Neuzilova encouraged the woman to buy the oil and 'abused' her 'trust' by digging out her address from confidential medical records then posted the advert through her door (file image)

It said: 'The panel was cognisant that cannabis oil is not a gold-standard medical treatment in in the patient's circumstances, and, regardless of Miss Neuzilova's personal beliefs, it was satisfied that a health care professional giving advice on supplements or treatments that are not supported by medical evidence is inappropriate and potentially dangerous.

'This therefore represents a serious departure from professional standards.

'Further, the panel determined that the patient was highly vulnerable, and Miss Neuzilova was in a position of trust.

'Miss Neuzilova's use of the patient's address, which she admits having obtained in the course of her duties as a registered nurse, in order to target her for financial gain was, an abuse of that trust.'

Neuzilova also failed to record information properly on another patient's chart and did not make sure her spinal fluid drain was working - which left the patient needing urgent medical attention and at risk of serious harm.

