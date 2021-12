Encinitas, CA–With overnight temperatures dipping into the ’30s across San Diego county Rancho Coastal Humane Society is reminding families to keep their pets safe. “It’s not just the temperature that we need to be concerned about,” says Rancho Coastal Humane Society spokesman John Van Zante. “San Diego pets aren’t experienced living in cold weather. It’s our responsibility to provide for them. The best thing we can do is bring them indoors. But even indoor pets are at risk when they go outside.”

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO