Sydney Grace Euphoria Cream Shadow (2020) ($8.00 for 0.34 oz.) is a medium-dark lavender with subtle, cool undertones and flecks of larger sparkle over a metallic finish. It had more medium, buildable color coverage, which was easiest to work with by squeezing out some on the back of my hand, and then using a fluffy brush to swirl it the product over my hand before applying to my actual lid. This seemed to help absorb some of the moisture from the formula and gave it better adhesion, greater payoff, and a smoother application of product than when I put it on my fingertip and then onto my lid.

MAKEUP ・ 14 DAYS AGO