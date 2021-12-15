ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

2 killed, 3 injured after car crashes into canal on Alligator Alley

By Rob Garguilo
 4 days ago

Two people were killed and three others injured after a driver lost control of their SUV and crashed into a canal off Alligator Alley on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV driven by a 47-year-old woman was traveling west in the outside lane of Alligator Alley, near mile marker 28, when the left rear tire of the SUV blew out and the driver lost control around 5:30PM.

The SUV entered the north grass shoulder, collided with a barbed wire fence, small trees and bushes; before crashing into a water-filled canal, where it came to rest.

The passengers included three adult women between the ages of 20 and 30, and two children between two and three years old.

Several good Samaritans jumped into the canal and pulled the passengers from the car, however, two women who were trapped were in cardiac arrest by the time they were removed from the vehicle.

Both women were rushed to the hospital but have been pronounced dead.

The two children suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to be ok.

The third adult suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is also expected to be ok.

All three surviving victims are being treated at local area hospitals.

