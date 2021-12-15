ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Scientists Unveil Drug Discovery Tool to Screen More Than 11 Billion Compounds

 4 days ago

Newswise — CHAPEL HILL, NC – On the surface of our cells are docking stations called receptors. All kinds of compounds from caffeine and dopamine to heroin, THC and LSD bind to these receptors. In fact, G protein-coupled receptors are the intended targets of more than 30 percent of pharmaceutical products...

