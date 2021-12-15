ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate passes $770 billion annual defense bill

By Zachary Basu
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Senate voted 88-11 on Wednesday to approve the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), sending the $770 billion, must-pass legislation to President Biden's desk after weeks of delay. The original tally was 89-10 but Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) later went to the floor and changed his vote from a...

thecentersquare.com

Congress passes $770 billion defense bill, allows discharge over vaccine refusal

(The Center Square) – Congress passed a $770 billion defense bill Wednesday, authorizing a wide range of military spending for the next year. The Senate passed the bipartisan 2022 National Defense Authorization Act with an 89-10 vote, sending the legislation to President Joe Biden. The bill, which is passed annually in some form, includes a revamp of how the the military deals with sexual assaults as well as a 2.7% pay increase for military members and employees at the Department of Defense.
CONGRESS & COURTS
hngn.com

Joe Manchin Signals Major Changes To Win His Support on Joe Biden's Build Back Better Bill; Senator Sounds Inflation Alarm

Joe Manchin is voicing serious reservations about the framework of Democrats' climate and social spending measure, a red flag for Democrats ahead of his meeting with President Joe Biden on Monday. With Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer pressing for action before Christmas, Biden and Manchin's phone discussion on Monday afternoon...
CONGRESS & COURTS
