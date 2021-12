The Carolina Panthers shuffle up to Buffalo on Sunday, more than a month removed from their last victory. Since that unlikely 34-10 pounding that the Panthers administered to Arizona on Nov. 14, the Panthers have lost three straight games and dropped to 5-8. Buffalo has also been disappointing. The Bills, perceived by many as Super Bowl contenders this season, are 7-6 and barely holding onto the AFC’s seventh and final playoff spot.

