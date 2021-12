A 16th century globe bought at an antiques fair for £150 during the pandemic has sold for £116,000 after sparking a worldwide bidding war.The carved wood and paper sphere, which dates to either the 1550s or the 1560s, was found after being brought by its owner to a free valuation event, Hansons Auctioneers said.At the time it was made, no European had set foot on or even sighted Australia and the landmass is missing from the artefact.Its mapped sides, made from carefully engraved paper panels known as gores, also include sea monsters while North America is described in Latin as...

SHOPPING ・ 2 DAYS AGO