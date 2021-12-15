Ernie Chambers Threatens Lawsuit Over Redistricting, and City Council Discusses Changes to Human Rights and Relations Department. County Board Spends ARPA on Mental Health.
North Omaha residents turned out to oppose multiple items on the Omaha City Council’s agenda Tuesday, including the plan to redraw the City Council’s seven districts and proposed changes to the Human Rights and Relations Board. Among them was former state Sen. Ernie Chambers, who threatened to sue the city for...thereader.com
Comments / 0