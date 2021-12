Christina Aguilera's daughter has apparently had the opportunity to play Pokemon Legends: Arceus. During a recent interview with Elle.com, singer Christina Aguilera revealed that her daughter had the opportunity to play the upcoming Pokemon game while filming a commercial for Nintendo. ""[While shooting the campaign], my daughter was able to fall in love with a new game," Aguilera said. "We had a brief moment to [try out] Pokemon Legends: Arceus, It's so gorgeous, the graphics and the setting that you get to explore in, so she was loving that so much, she wouldn't give me a turn. But that was on set and yeah, it's just such a great way for your family to connect."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO