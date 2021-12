Neil Patrick Harris says that his character Barney Stinson in the hit American sitcom How I Met Your Mother may be “offensive in retrospect”.Harris starred in HIMYM for nine seasons, which ran from 2005 to 2014. His character, Barney, was known for his brash, manipulative, and opinionated personality.In an interview with The Guardian, Harris was asked about recent criticism of the character, particularly Barney’s attitudes towards women and how he utilised forms of manipulation to woo potential love interests.Harris said that his personal take on the sitcom and Barney himself was “that it was not all real”.“The structure of...

