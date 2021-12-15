ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aircraft Interiors Market Trends to Keep an Eye On in 2022 | Safran, PriestmanGoode, Airtex Products, Daher

 4 days ago

The ' Aircraft Interiors market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Aircraft Interiors derived key statistics, based on the...

Las Vegas Herald

Smart Transportation Market Latest Trends, Technological Advancement, Driving Factors and Forecast to 2027

Global Smart Transportation Market 2020 By Solution [Ticketing management system, Parking management system, Integrated supervision system, Traffic management system and others],By Service [Cloud services and Business services]:Global Forecast to 2026 and COVID-19 Impact Outlook. Global Smart Transportation Market is valued at 79.16 USD Billion in 2019 and expected to reach...
TRAFFIC
Las Vegas Herald

Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics Market - Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends

Market Intellix (MI) published a new report, titled, "Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics Market." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Artificial Intelligence in Accounting Market Seeking Excellent Growth | Xero, AppZen, KPMG, Botkeeper

Artificial Intelligence in Accounting market size is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of xx% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Market IntelliX report on Artificial Intelligence in Accounting market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market's growth.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Conversational AI Platform Market - Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends

Latest update report on Conversational AI Platform Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast by 2028. This report is highly predictive as it holds the overall market analysis of the topmost companies into the Conversational AI Platform industry. With the classified Conversational AI Platform market research based on various growing regions, this report provides leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on. The Market research report on Conversational AI Platform has integrated the analysis of different factors that boost the Conversational AI Platform market's growth. It establishes trends, restraints and drivers that transform the Conversational AI Platform market in either a positive or negative manner. The detailed information is based on current Conversational AI Platform market trends and historic achievements.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Trade Management Software Market Seeking Excellent Growth | SAP SE, Deloitte, Cognizant

Latest update report on Trade Management Software Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast by 2028. This report is highly predictive as it holds the overall market analysis of the topmost companies into the Trade Management Software industry. With the classified Trade Management Software market research based on various growing regions, this report provides leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on. The Market research report on Trade Management Software has integrated the analysis of different factors that boost the Trade Management Software market's growth. It establishes trends, restraints and drivers that transform the Trade Management Software market in either a positive or negative manner. The detailed information is based on current Trade Management Software market trends and historic achievements.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Loyalty Management Software Market is Booming Worldwide | Oracle, SAP SE, IBM

Latest update report on Loyalty Management Software Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast by 2028. This report is highly predictive as it holds the overall market analysis of the topmost companies into the Loyalty Management Software industry. With the classified Loyalty Management Software market research based on various growing regions, this report provides leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on. The Market research report on Loyalty Management Software has integrated the analysis of different factors that boost the Loyalty Management Software market's growth. It establishes trends, restraints and drivers that transform the Loyalty Management Software market in either a positive or negative manner. The detailed information is based on current Loyalty Management Software market trends and historic achievements.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Indoor plants Market is set to Experience a Revolutionary growth by 2026 | Ambius, Totally Plants, Floricoltura Zardi

Indoor plants market size is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of xx% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Market IntelliX report on Indoor plants market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market's growth.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

B2B Exhibitions Market Is Thriving Worldwide | Deutsche Messe, Tarsus Group, RELX Group

Market Intellix (MI) published a new report, titled, "B2B Exhibitions Market." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Banknote-Printing Machine Market - Big Changes to Have Big Impact |Central Engraving and Printing Plant, Goebel, Komori

Banknote-Printing Machine market size is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of xx% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Market IntelliX report on Banknote-Printing Machine market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market's growth.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

B2B E-commerce Marketplace Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2026: FGM Vendors, Wholesale Central, EC21, IndiaMart

Market Intellix (MI) published a new report, titled, "B2B E-commerce Marketplace place Market." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Reverse Logistics Market is Booming Worldwide | C.H. Robinson, UPS, FedEx, DB Schenker

Market Intellix (MI) published a new report, titled, "Reverse Logistics Market." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Property and Casualty Insurance Market Seeking Excellent Growth | Liberty Mutual Holding Company, Allstate, Berkshire Hathaway

Property and Casualty Insurance market size is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of xx% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Market IntelliX report on Property and Casualty Insurance market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market's growth.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Life Science Analytics Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2021 to 2026: SAS Institute, IBM, Oracle, Accenture

Life science involves the study of living organisms. This study of life science includes all branches of science, such as zoology, botany, biology, and other sciences. Life science is the study that provides a significant perception of the different disease procedures and enables them to discover the therapies and medical equipment. Life science analytics is the software used to take advantage of the study to bring growth in global collaboration based on the grounds of accurate clinical information. The rise in the life science analytics market growth can be ascribed to factors such as the increasing volume of data in the life science industry, requirement of data normalization, and the rising burden of cutting healthcare expenses. But, data security issues may hinder the market growth. Life Science Analytics Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 10.80% with a market value of $42.23 billion in 2026.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market Tipped for Strong Growth Track || Top Players -Honda Motor, NUVVE, OVO Energy

The Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market has been fragmented based on the productivity of several companies; therefore, each segment and its sub-segments are analyzed in the research report. Furthermore, the report offers 360 views on historical and upcoming growth based on volume, value, production, and consumption. Moreover, it classifies depend on sub-segments, key segments as per the significant regions and offers an in-depth analysis on the competitive edge of the market. This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players covering their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping them to expand their market share.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Casting Simulation Software Market is Booming Worldwide with Strong Growth Prospects | Magmasoft, Flow3D, Altair

Latest released the research study on Global Casting Simulation Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Casting Simulation Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Casting Simulation Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Magmasoft (Germany), Flow3D (United States), Anycasting (Korea), ESI ProCAST (France), Altair (United States), Signicast (CIREX) (Netherlands) and Finite Solutions (United States).
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Otoscope Market - A comprehensive study with Major Players 3M, Zumax Medical, Medline

The Latest survey report on (COVID Version) Global Otoscope Market sheds lights on changing dynamics of each of the subsegments of Industry. As the shift to value continues, (COVID Version) Otoscope organizations have the dual challenge of increasing interoperability to improve clinical performance and the patient experience. Some of the companies listed in the study from complete survey list are 3M, Welch Allyn, Honeywell, Medline, Sklar, AMD, CellScope, ADC, Dino-Lite, MedRx, Inventis, Xion, Zumax Medical, KaWe, Rudolf Riester, Honsun & Luxamed.
ECONOMY

