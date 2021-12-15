ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

High flying royal! Future Queen of Norway Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 17, co-pilots a fighter jet on visit to the Norwegian air force

By Claire Toureille For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Another royal star has taken off this week, with Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway co-piloting a plane during a tour of a royal air force base.

The 17-year-old royal, who is the daughter of Crown Prince Haakon of Norway and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, and second-in-line to the throne, took a ride on a F-16 fighter jet during the visit to the Bodø base on Saturday.

The royal has been touring several army and air force bases in Norway to learn more about the country's armed forces. When she ascends the throne, she will become commandant of Norway's armies.

Seating in the backseat of the jet, the teenage princess observed as a trained pilot flew it away from the base, and later was allowed to control it briefly during a flight over Northern Norway.

The flying demonstration saw Ingrid Alexandra follow into the footsteps of her father, who co-piloted a F-16 Falcon in 1991.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uZ3U8_0dNcfH0F00
Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway, 17,  pictured, co-piloted a f-16 plane during a visit to the royal air force base of Bodø on Saturday

Dressed in a full uniform, the princess was greeted at the base by General Rolf Folland, who leads the Norwegian Royal Air Force, which is called the Luftforsvaret.

During her visit, she was briefed about Norway's armed forces'mission statement, and learned more about the QRA - Quick Response Alert - where F-16 planes can be ready to fly in just 15 minutes to intercept foreign planes on NATO missions.

The royal went through a 'thorough' medical exam before she hopped on the plane.

Sitting on the F-16's backseat, she was allowed to take control of the plane and pilot it as it flew over Northern Norway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rt0tO_0dNcfH0F00
Ingrid Alexandra took off in the plane, pictured, and took control of it as it flew over Northern Norway 

Ingrid Alexandra is preparing herself to take on royal duties after a childhood spent largely away from the spotlight.

F-16 are being phased out of Norway's air force and will be replaced by F-35, meaning it will probably e the last time a member of the royal family is allowed to fly in one.

Earlier this year she visited a female-only squadron of the army to learn more about their work.

She has a brother, Prince Sverre Magnus, who is 16, and ranks above him in the line of succession due to the rule of absolute primogeniture, which states that the firstborn of the Crown prince will succeed him, regardless of gender.

The Norwegian royal has kept a low profile growing up, attending a local state primary school, which was attended by her half brother, Marius Borg Høiby, whom Mette-Marit had before she married Prince Haakon.

Her parents wanted her to have as normal a childhood as possible, and Ingrid would walk to school with her half brother.

Her godmother is Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, and Ingrid Alexandra was one of her bridesmaids at her 2010 wedding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RlDgH_0dNcfH0F00
The royal dressed in pilot gear and seemed enthusiastic to follow into her father's footsteps. Crown Prince Haakon of Norway flew a F-16 plane in 1991

During her teenage years, she attended the private English school Oslo International School so she could become fluent in English, and later attended the Elvebakken Upper Secondary School in Oslo.

Turning 18 on January 21, Ingrid Alexandra has been stepping in with her father, Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, the son of King Harald and Queen Sonja, to take on more royal responsibilities.

This summer, she looked solemn as she and her father laid a wreath on Utoya island as Norway marked ten years since Anders Breivik killed 77 people in the country's worst ever massacre.

King Harald, 84, and Queen Sonja, also 84, have been reigning over Norway for 30 years after ascending the throne in 1991.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LjOth_0dNcfH0F00
Ingrid Alexandra listened carefully as she was briefed about how the armed forces of Norway;s mission statement, pictured
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LW10M_0dNcfH0F00
The royal looked serious as she put on her helmet, pictured, before hopping on the F-16 plane on Saturday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PE7UI_0dNcfH0F00
The teenager sat at the back of the plane but took over the plane after it took off during the exercise 

Comments / 2

Related
Jalopnik

I Visited An Abandoned Nazi Vacation Spot After My $600 Minivan Stranded Me In Sweden

It was the fall of 2020, and I was galavanting around Europe in a rare diesel manual Chrysler minivan that I had bought for 500 Euros. I had just driven 1,000 miles from Nürnberg, Germany to the middle of nowhere, Sweden, and I had a Germany-bound Ferry to catch in the morning. Unfortunately, I had stopped to work, and my laptop had drained the vehicle’s battery. I was stuck.
EUROPE
Hello Magazine

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway's 18th birthday celebrations postponed

Celebrations for Princess Ingrid Alexandra's 18th birthday in January have been postponed due to the pandemic and rising COVID-19 cases. Norway's royal court issued a statement on Thursday saying that a planned gala dinner and a government event will be pushed back to a later date amid the health crisis.
EUROPE
tatler.com

Future Queen of the Netherlands Princess Catharina-Amalia turns 18

While reaching adulthood brings greater responsibilities for all of us, growing up carries even weightier significance for those who know they’ll one day rule a country. Yet it’s not a prospect that seems to intimidate Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands, who appears confident and self-possessed in her new 18th birthday portraits, released by the Dutch Royal Family this week.
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

How The European Royals Are Faring During the Omicron Wave

Nearly two years after the pandemic first forced royals around Europe to modify their schedules and begin a transition to virtual work, a new wave is prompting them to take further precautions. On Wednesday, Denmark’s Crown Princess Mary announced that she had tested positive for COVID, just days after the country announced its highest number of new cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
CORONAVIRUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Family#Norwegian#Falcon#Nato
tatler.com

Dutch royal family apologise for breaking Covid rules for princess's 18th birthday

The Dutch royal family has been forced to apologise, after a party for the heir to the throne broke coronavirus rules. King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima hosted an 18th birthday party for their eldest daughter, Princess Amalia, last Saturday, in the gardens of their Huis ten Bosch palace home in the Hague, with 21 guests reportedly in attendance.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Indigenous Sami wary as Nordics look to atone for past wrongs

From her home in Finland's far north, Ristenrauna Magga recalls the day in 1968 when she and her family were stripped naked while researchers took measurements and blood tests. "Sami people were used to doing what we were told, no-one questioned the research," Magga says, of Finland's "racial biology" programme into the Sami minority which continued into the 1970s. The EU's only indigenous population, an estimated 100,000 Sami live across the vast Arctic wilderness of northernmost Finland, Norway and Sweden as well as Russia's Kola peninsula. For much of the 20th century, governments denounced the indigenous people and their culture as uncivilised and inferior.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Royal Navy flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth returns to UK from first tour without £100m fighter jet

The carrier strike group led by the Royal Navy flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth has returned from an eventful first operational tour which included engagement with dozens of allied states, a confrontation with the Russians, a Covid outbreak on board and the loss of a £100m fighter at sea.Hundreds of people lined the shore at Portsmouth as the fleet returned after a seven month show-of-force voyage taking it to waters off Crimea which Moscow regards as its own, and the China Seas where Beijing claims suzerainty.The warships were originally due to return on Friday but the arrival was brought forward by...
MILITARY
Hello Magazine

Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander apologise after breaching COVID-19 guidance

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima have been forced to apologise after a party for their eldest daughter appeared to breach government advice. According to De Telegraaf, the Dutch royals hosted a gathering in the gardens of their Huis ten Bosch Palace home to celebrate Princess Catharina-Amalia's 18th birthday last Saturday, with 21 guests reportedly in attendance.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Royals
The Independent

Finland demands fully vaccinated British travellers show negative Covid test this Christmas

Finland is tightening its entry requirements for British travellers over the Christmas period in response to the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. From 21 December, fully vaccinated arrivals from the UK will need to provide proof of a negative Covid test taken within the 48-hour period prior to entering the country.At present, double-jabbed Brits – or those with proof of one vaccine dose and recovery from a Covid-19 infection – need not test before going to Finland and can visit the country for any reason, including tourism. Unvaccinated travellers can only enter the country if they can provide evidence...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

"Afghan girl," whose piercing green eyes captivated the world in 1984, once again flees her country

Rome — National Geographic magazine's famed green-eyed "Afghan Girl" has arrived in Italy as part of the West's evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Covid's icy grip on Europe: Winter infections soar on the continent as Belgium rages with anti-lockdown riots, Holland enforces brutal new curbs and Germany bans tourists in desperate bid to slow the march of Omicron

Winter infections are soaring across Europe amid the spread of Covid variant Omicron as countries desperately bid to slow transmission with the introduction of further restrictions. Denmark became the first EU country to lift its Covid restrictions three months ago, but the emergence of the new variant has seen Europe...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Germany Introduces Two-Week Quarantine For British Travelers As Omicron Surges In UK

Germany is introducing a two-week quarantine for incoming Brits from Monday following the surge in Omicron cases in the UK. The measures, which will be in place until at least January 3, will apply to all vaccinated British travellers but German nationals and residents will still be allowed to enter from the UK. A negative test will also be required. Denmark, France, Norway and Lebanon have also been added to Germany’s high risk list with travel from those countries also scaled back. Germany reported 50,968 new Covid cases on Friday, but the number of deaths following a positive Covid test is on the...
TRAVEL
Fox News

Italy makes life uncomfortable for unvaccinated people

Italy is making life more uncomfortable for unvaccinated people this holiday season, excluding them from indoor restaurants, theaters and museums starting Monday to reduce the spread of coronavirus and encourage vaccine skeptics to get their shots. Italian police can check whether diners in restaurants or bars have a "super" green...
PUBLIC HEALTH
arctictoday.com

Greenland’s ‘experiment children’ to seek compensation from Denmark

Six unwitting participants in a 1950s program to that was to turn Greenlandic children into Danish-speaking role models for a nation on the cusp of modernization are seeking financial compensation from the Danish state for what their lawyer says was a complete disregard for their well-being. The six, all of...
KIDS
The US Sun

Germany warned to lock down NOW as Holland braces for ‘Code Black’ hospital chaos & new covid strain emerges in Belgium

GERMANY is being urged to go into lockdown NOW amid spiralling Covid cases as a horrifying fourth wave of the deadly bug strikes Europe. As hospitals become overwhelmed in Holland, the country is bracing for a "Code Black" scenario meaning medics may be forced to choose who lives and dies, while the new super strain has emerged in Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
iheart.com

Experts Astounded by Golden Earring From Byzantine Era Found in Denmark

A metal detectorist in Denmark unearthed a rather ornate golden earring that has astounded experts as it is unlike anything ever found in Scandinavia. According to a press release from the National Museum of Denmark, Frants Fugl Vestergaard made the remarkable discovery in a field near the community of Bøvling. A seasoned searcher, the man has spent ten years scouring the region with his metal detector and finally struck literal gold when his equipment alerted him to something odd in the ground beneath his feet. Recalling the moment in which he stumbled upon the object, Vestergaard conceded that he was actually skeptical that he had found anything particularly special until he got a closer look at it and then "time stood still for me."
WORLD
The Independent

Travel rules: Latest restrictions in France, Ireland, Italy and US

This week has seen another round of travel restrictions imposed on travellers to the UK. Pre-departure tests are now required – in addition to self-isolation until a negative post-arrival PCR result is received. The new rules apply to fully vaccinated passengers.The moves place the UK as an outlier among European countries in terms of onerous rules for vaccinated travellers. But other nations have also tightened restrictions in response to concerns about the omicron variant of coronavirus.These are the key changes.ItalyThe government has introduced a new “super green” pass, requiring the holder to be fully vaccinated or with proof of recent...
TRAVEL
740thefan.com

Norway bans serving of alcohol in bid to halt Omicron outbreak

OSLO (Reuters) – Norway will ban the serving of alcohol in bars and restaurants, impose stricter rules in schools and speed up vaccination as part of new efforts to curb the outbreak of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the government said on Monday. “For many this will feel...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Travellers 'devastated' over French restrictions

France is bringing in tougher travel restrictions for travellers arriving from the UK from Saturday as part of efforts to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. The BBC talked to holidaymakers and hoteliers about the effects the tighter restrictions will have on them. Mum of two Anna...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

272K+
Followers
9K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy