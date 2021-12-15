ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Barker's influencer daughter Alabama, 15, shares adorable TikTok with soon-to-be step sister and cousin Penelope Disick and North West

By Caitlyn Becker For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The family that TikTok's together, stays together.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to be having no issues blending their families together after recently getting engaged.

The Blink 182 star's teen influencer daughter, Alabama, is getting along swimmingly with her new step family as evidenced by a fun TikTok video she shared with Penelope Disick, nine, and North West, eight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4djHUt_0dNcfG7W00
Happy family: Alabama Barker is getting along swimmingly with her new step family as evidenced by a fun TikTok video she shared with Penelope Disick, nine, and North West, eight

'Meet my friends' was captioned on the social media selfie-video which saw 15-year-old Alabama bopping her head along to a song and then revealing her soon-to-be step sister and step cousin doing the same.

In the short clip, Alabama is fully made up with a flawless face of makeup and her long blonde hair in soft ringlets.

Penelope was sitting next to the teen in a puffer coat with cousin North on her left.

Fans in the comments were loving the comradery of the blended family and gushed about the trio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GKOsX_0dNcfG7W00
Trio! 'Meet my friends' was captioned on the social media selfie-video which saw 15-year-old Alabama bopping her head along to a song and then revealing her soon-to-be step sister and step cousin doing the same
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ee2Cn_0dNcfG7W00
Influencer! In the short clip, Alabama is fully made up with a flawless face of makeup and her long blonde hair in soft ringlets

Kourtney Kardashian appears to have a great relationship with her would-be teenaged step daughter and his 18-year-old son Landon. He shares both of his kids with ex wife Shanna Moakler, 46.

The KUWTK star and the rocker took their years-long friendship to a romantic level earlier this year and got engaged in October.

Alabama was on hand after her dad popped the question and gushed on social media about the engagement during a celebration dinner.

For his part, Travis also seems to have a great relationship with Kourtney's three children, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, Mason, 12, Penelope, nine and Reign, seven.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B1mk2_0dNcfG7W00
Big family! Travis Barker popped the question to Kourtney Kardashian in October
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FhVdc_0dNcfG7W00
They stan! Fans in the comments were loving the comradery of the blended family and gushed about the trio

Kravis, as they are affectionately dubbed, filmed a recent TikTok of their own with Penelope.

Kourtney's sons celebrated their birthdays this week. Mason and Reign were born on the same day, five years apart.

On Tuesday, momager Kris Jenner - or Lovey as the grandchildren call her - took to Instagram with a tribute to the duo.

'Happy birthday Mason and Reign!!! Can you believe these two were born on the exact same day?! I mean what are the chances???!' Kris gushed on Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39iKtB_0dNcfG7W00
Proud papa: The Blink 182 drummer shares 18-year-old son Landon and daughter Alabama (pictured) with ex wife Shanna Moakler, 46

'I will never forget the day that my first grandson Mason was born..,' she said of the milestone event - which was filmed for Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

'It will always be such a very special moment in my life because it was really the beginning of my journey as a grandmother. Mason thank you for being the most amazing grandson in the universe! And Reign, you are such a joy!'

Kris added that Reign is 'So funny so loving… with such an amazing sense of humor and someone who looks at life with such enthusiasm and joie de vivre!'

'You guys will never know how much I love you because words just can’t describe the amount of love I have for you in my heart!'

She continued: 'Thank you both for being the best grandsons, the best brothers, the best cousins and the best sons to your beautiful mommy.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fWJJl_0dNcfG7W00
What are the odds? Kourtney's sons celebrated their birthdays this week - Mason and Reign were born on the same day, five years apart

Comments / 0

