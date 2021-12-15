ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It was amazing to express ourselves through fashion': Sadie Frost, 56, shares throwback snaps of her punk hairstyle when she was 15 after being sent the images by her former teacher

By Owen Tonks For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Sadie Frost praised the deputy head teacher of her secondary school for allowing her to express herself through fashion after the tutor found some childhood snaps of the actress.

The star, 56, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the 40-year-old throwback images from when she was aged 15.

In the pictures, Sadie could be seen rocking multicoloured hair in a spiky punk style, and a leather jacket, with the screen siren saying it was 'amazing' she and her friends were allowed to 'express ourselves so vividly through fashion'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GA0NG_0dNcfFEn00
Throwback: Sadie Frost, 56, praised the deputy head of her school for allowing her to express herself through fashion as she shared some childhood snaps on Instagram on Wednesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MvGmU_0dNcfFEn00
Kind words: The star took to the social media site to share the 40-year-old throwback images from when she was aged 15, along with a heartfelt message

Sadie wrote: 'What a lovely thing to receive these photos today from the deputy head of my old school - from 40 years ago!

'She took these in the playground when I was 15 years old.. so amazing we were allowed to express our selves so vividly through fashion and not get in trouble!! #dresstoimpress #fashion #liberalschool #the80s me and Sarah Dove.'

Sadie also included a letter from the teacher in her post, with the note reading: 'Dear Sadie, I don't suppose you remember. I was Deputy Head at Hampstead Secondary School from 71-83.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PBceM_0dNcfFEn00
Grateful: Sadie wrote: 'What a lovely thing to receive these photos today from the deputy head of my old school - from 40 years ago!'

'I have been sorting out photos and I found these which I took in the playground one lunchtime.

'I thought you might like them. With best wishes, Ann Gittins.'

The producer and fashion designer's followers were quick to take to the comments to voice how impressed they were after seeing the images.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LDuHO_0dNcfFEn00
Posing up a storm: In the pictures, Sadie could be seen rocking a punk hairstyle, sporting multi-coloured hair and a leather jacket as she stood alongside friend Sarah Dove
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03dVhV_0dNcfFEn00
Blast from the past: Sadie also included a letter from the teacher in her post, with the tutor previously working at Hampstead Secondary School

One person wrote: 'So wonderful !!!! And so amazing that you could express yourself that way!', while someone else posted: 'Such an amazing look. Total rock chic.'

Another follower remarked: 'The original punk. Lovely teacher to send them to you.'

While someone else shared: 'The punk scene was such an exciting time in our culture. Great look and style for 15 years old and exactly how I remember these times- makes me proud looking back'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vaoUw_0dNcfFEn00
Domestic abuse: Sadie appeared on stage last week at The Criterion Theatre in London in Punched - a play centred on domestic abuse

Sadie's post comes after appeared on stage last week at The Criterion Theatre in London in Punched - a play centred on domestic abuse.

She donned a hospital gown and forewent shoes as she performed in the production - which features the tale of a mother and daughter.

Punched is a dramatisation of women’s experiences of domestic and sexual violence, created to 'give voice' to survivors and highlight the scale of abuse.

The play is made up of short monologues and scenes based on survivors’ stories and is raising funds for three charities, The Circle, Refuge and Southall Black Sisters.

Each story highlights a different aspect of gender-based violence, including rape, coercive control, sexual harassment and abuse of children.

If you have been affected by this story, contact Women's Aid at www.womensaid.org.uk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qOI1W_0dNcfFEn00
Getting into character: Sadie donned a hospital gown and forewent shoes as she performed on stage

Comments / 0

