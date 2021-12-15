Carny Knowledge: ‘Nightmare Alley’ shines brilliantly, while ‘Being the Ricardos’ squanders its rationale

Being the Ricardos will have a limited theatrical release on Dec. 10 and release on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 21. The disconnect between Aaron Sorkin the writer and Aaron Sorkin the director is fascinating, and it takes especially strange shape in Being the Ricardos. The film is about saving the classic sitcom I Love Lucy from cancellation after a political scandal, but it’s also about the real-life couple who starred in the show as Lucy and Ricky Ricardo, mega-stars Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem), and a personal scandal that concurrently hits the tabloids. It’s about a great many little things on top of this, from McCarthyism, to industry sexism, to the foundation of the couple’s relationship. Ultimately — and most vitally, as a reflection of Sorkin’s multiple hats — it’s about Lucille’s need for control, both personally and creatively. However, it’s only “about” the confluence of these things, and the way they take shape in a singular person, in the same way a shopping list for ingredients like bread, meat, lettuce, and Dijon is a toasted gourmet sandwich. Sorkin will forever have classic screenplays like The Social Network and A Few Good Men under his belt, but he needs a David Fincher or a Rob Reiner to bring his words to life. His directorial work so far is a bore.

