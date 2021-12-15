ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Edwards overrules House committee to require COVID vaccinations for K-12 students

By William Patrick | The Center Square
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday he is overriding a bipartisan House committee vote that strongly opposed adding COVID-19 vaccines to Louisiana K-12 school immunizations lists.

Edwards sent a letter Tuesday to the House Committee on Health and Welfare, notifying chair Rep. Larry Bagley, R-Stonewall, he is authorizing the Louisiana Department of Health to proceed with the effective school vaccine mandate.

“While I understand that any issue around COVID-19, especially those that involve our children, can be divisive, I ask that you and your colleagues work with me to get more people in Louisiana vaccinated,” Edwards wrote.

The committee voted 13-2 last week in opposition to the governor and Health Department’s student immunization plan.

Nearly two dozen legislators testified before the committee, along with House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales; Attorney General Jeff Landry; Massachusetts vaccine skeptic Robert Kennedy Jr.; and an estimated 200 parents and state residents who submitted public comment requests – the vast majority of whom opposed the vaccine mandate.

Edwards, a Democrat, strongly supports COVID-19 vaccines and said children will not be forced to receive them “if their parents object in writing.”

Edwards' letter likened the vaccinations to those that eradicated diseases that harmed children in the past and now are part of the required immunization list for attending school.

“It is worth noting that while many of the diseases on the public health immunization schedule were once both rampant and deadly, they are no longer serious risks for school age children in Louisiana,” he said. “This is true because almost everyone was vaccinated against these diseases, many as a condition for attending elementary school.

“One can only imagine where we would be as a state if the same overheated rhetoric from last week’s meeting was applied to Polio or Measles,” Edwards added.

The House committee hearing was the first public opportunity lawmakers had to confront the governor’s administrative rule. Many charged Edwards was improperly bypassing the Legislature by attempting to enact an overly broad regulation.

The rule process quietly began in September and managed to avoid any previous public hearings or public comments during the required comment period, despite its controversial nature. Critics alleged the process was designed to avoid backlash.

If finalized, the regulation would apply to 16- and 17-year-olds and extend to students as young as age 5 pending FDA approval. Rep. Julie Emerson, R-Carencro, said the way the rule is written, the Legislature would not have an opportunity to weigh-in in the future.

Edwards said he is taking action to save lives.

“First and foremost, I am allowing this rule to go into effect because it will save lives and help Louisiana to emerge from this pandemic,” he said. “This rule explicitly provides that any student may be exempted by submitting ‘a written statement from a physician stating that such vaccination is contraindicated for medical reasons, or the individual or his parent or guardian submits a written dissent.’ ”

Many lawmakers said they were pro-vaccine last week but adamantly opposed vaccinating children. Some questioned whether the written opt-out exemption would be too narrow to opt-out in practice.

When Rep. Kenny Cox, D-Natchitoches, pressed for specific COVID-19 statistics regarding children, a Health Department epidemiologist testified that 125,000 children had tested positive in Louisiana during the pandemic. Eighteen had died, she said, of whom 14 had comorbidities.

If the rule is finalized, Louisiana will join California as the only states to require COVID-19 vaccinations for K-12 in-person learning.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Biden's COVID vaccine mandate takes another hit in the courts

A U.S. district court in Georgia became the fourth court to enjoin a Biden administration vaccine mandate this week. As with the other trial and appellate courts, District Judge R. Stan Baker found that President Joe Biden had exceeded his authority in mandating the vaccine for all federal contractors. In the meantime, outgoing New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has ordered all private workers to be vaccinated.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
State
Massachusetts State
iheart.com

BREAKING: Gov Abbott Says ‘Under My Order, Vaccine Mandates are Not Allo...

BREAKING: Gov Abbott Says ‘Under My Order, Vaccine Mandates are Not Allowed in Texas’. Texas Governor Greg Abbott moved Tuesday to ban COVID vaccine mandates in the Lone Star State, making the announcement just hours after a federal court blocked the President’s injection requirement for federal contractors. The...
HEALTH
Fox News

Texas Governor Abbott refuses Pentagon vaccine mandate: 'Have only President Biden to blame'

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott informed the Pentagon that he will not impose the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the Texas National Guard. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Aug. 25 directed all military branches to ensure service members receive the vaccine as numbers surged over the summer. Each branch of the military observed a different deadline, with the Air Force and Navy required to comply by Nov. 2 and Nov. 28, respectively.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Landry
Person
Kenny Cox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#K 12#Covid#House#Health Department#Democrat#Polio
KAAL-TV

MDH: Second student dies of COVID-19 this school year, third overall

(ABC 6 News) - A second student has died this school year of a COVID-19 infection associated with schools, according to the weekly update of virus activity in the state released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health. “This is tragic news and I hope Minnesotans can pull together and...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Center Square

Ducey quietly bans all public worker vaccination mandates

(The Center Square) – In an unannounced executive order regarding enhanced monitoring of COVID-19 metrics, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey banned public employers from requiring a COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment. The order, signed Wednesday, primarily reactivates the state’s “enhanced surveillance advisory,” which requires most hospitals to provide...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsweek

Free School Lunch Expands to 8 More U.S. States, Now Reaching About 75 Percent of Students

A program that offers free or reduced-price school lunches recently expanded to more U.S. states, now reaching about 75 percent of students across the country. The U.S. Department Agriculture added Alabama, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina and South Carolina to a demonstration program that began in 2012, bringing the total number of states participating in the program to 27, according to a news release issued Tuesday.
EDUCATION
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
186K+
Followers
57K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy