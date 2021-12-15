ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Cher Takes Photo of Unsuspecting 'Beautiful Couple': They 'Didn't Know Who I Was'

By Rachel DeSantis
People
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou know Cher as a Grammy-winning pop star and Oscar-winning actress, but how about as a photographer?. The "Believe" singer, 75, made a Houston couple's day when she stepped in to snap their photo on a night out, and later shared the image to her own viral Twitter account....

people.com

Comments / 76

Paul Carroll
3d ago

Cher, you are old enough to be their grand parents or older.. Even without your mask, they probably still would have thought you were just some old bar-fly attempting to appear younger..

Reply
23
Gretchen M
4d ago

it is to bad she turned political.. no one really cares what she has to say or any other California super star... She criticizes everyone!! But she can have all the plastic surgery to keep her young looking.. Grow up and old Cher like everyone else and your mouth shut!!

Reply
16
FakeNewsSlut
4d ago

So? My kids would have no clue who she is either 😂 I don’t introduce my kids to political “artists”

Reply
27
Related
HollywoodLife

Cher’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 2 Children

The ‘Believe’ singer has been married twice, and she had a son from each marriage. Find out more about Cher’s two adult kids here. Cher has been one of the most celebrated musical artists of the past 60 years. Born Cherilyn Sarkisian, the 75-year-old singer continues to inspire and influence generations of musicians. During her early musical career, she performed alongside Sonny Bono, whom she would marry from 1969 until they divorced in 1975. During their marriage, they performed as a duo (including on TV’s Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour), and Cher also performed as a solo artist. After divorcing Sonny, she pursued a solo musical career and set out as an actress. From 1975 to 1979, she was also married to Allman Brothers guitarist Gregg Allman, but they divorced in 1979. While most recognized as a musical icon, Cher also won a Leading Actress Academy Award in 1988 for her performance in Moonstruck.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

John Travolta’s Daughter Ella, 21, Reveals She’s Going Into Music & Teases 1st Single ‘Dizzy’

Family harmony! Ella Travolta says she’s following in her father’s musical footsteps, as she prepares to drop her first single ‘Dizzy’!. Like her famous father, Ella Bleu Travolta has got some pipes! The 21-year-old daughter of John Travolta and his late wife Kelly Preston is ready for a singing career, as she’s about to drop her first single called Dizzy. Taking to her Instagram on December 9, Ella announced to her 556k followers that the song would debut next month. “I’m so excited to announce that my first single “Dizzy” will be released on 1/7/22! You can pre-save the song now by following the link in my bio. All my love and thank you for yours,” she wrote alongside the album art, which featured the hand-drawn image of a woman, whose animated tears cause her heart to blossom into flowers.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cher
KHOU

If they could turn back time, Houston couple would rewind their meeting with music icon Cher

HOUSTON — A Houston couple would like to turn back time so they could snap a selfie with Cher!. The music icon was in Houston on Monday. She was incognito, masked up and not dressed up in one of her signature sparkly looks. The legendary performer tweeted that she spotted a couple in River Oaks and asked to take their photo. The couple said sure. They had so idea it was Cher.
HOUSTON, TX
purewow.com

Sofía Vergara Just Reunited with Her Lookalike Son (& We Have a Pic)

Sofía Vergara just shared a rare photo of her lookalike son, Manolo. This week, the Modern Family star, 49, posted a slideshow on Instagram to celebrate the birthday of her son’s dog, Baguette. (Cake and candle included.) In the first photo, Baguette is wearing a Christmas dress and nibbling on...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pic
People

John Travolta's Daughter Ella Shares Moving Song with Fans as 'Thrilled' Dad Calls It 'Amazing'

Ella Travolta is expressing herself through music — and dad John Travolta is there to support her journey. The 21-year-old daughter of the Pulp Fiction actor and his late wife Kelly Preston shared a video on Instagram over the weekend, in which she sings and plays the piano. Ella explained in the caption that it's a new song she's been working on and felt "nervous" to share.
MUSIC
Vanity Fair

Madonna Inserted Herself Into Daughter Lourdes “Lola” Leon’s Photo Shoot

Lourdes “Lola” Leon starred in a shoot for Paper magazine’s January issue. Her makeup is ’90s, her hair is ’90s, and her outfit is pretty ’90s as well. And Madonna, queen of the ’90s, was there, too. Well, not exactly. She photoshopped herself into an image from the shoot after the fact, gave it a background and a different filter, and posted it on her Instagram.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Closer Weekly

Musician Phil Collins Is a Father of 5! Meet His Children Who Are Taking Over Hollywood

Musician Phil Collins is the mastermind behind some of the biggest radio hits that have taken over the airwaves since 1970. The Genesis drummer has had both a huge career with his band and an equally successful solo career full of award-winning work. His five children, Joely, Simon, Lily, Nicholas and Matthew, are equally as talented and have started to take over Hollywood.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Diddy’s Twins, 14, Look So Grown Up While Rocking Matching Sweatsuits — Photo

Diddy’s girls Jessie and D’Lila showcased their sporty styles as they twinned in blue tracksuits. Diddy’s twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star Combs, 14, proved they are quite the fashionistas in an artsy new Instagram snapshot posted to their joint account on Nov. 29. The duo looked ultra-cool while rocking blue tracksuits with white tops and slate grey New York Yankee ballcaps and two-toned sneakers.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy