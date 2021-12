The days are darker earlier, and so are the beers. From black lagers to stouts, the roasty goodness fits the season and offers festive flavors of caramel, maple syrup, molasses and baked bread.Here are our picks for what to drink now:Epic Brewing's Naked Baptist: The Big Bad Baptist stout series goes bigger each year. But this edition dials back to the basics. No added coffee, fruit or coconut. The whiskey barrel flavor shines through in delicious simplicity.Copper Kettle's Dark Samba: The bourbon-barrel aged imperial milk stout tastes like it's spiced with cinnamon, but the bold flavor comes from aging the...

