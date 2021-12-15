ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kraft Will Pay You $20 to Not Make Cheesecake This Holiday Season Amid Cream Cheese Shortage

By Abigail Adams
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheesecake fans, Kraft Heinz has a special offer for you this holiday season. Kraft, the owner of Philadelphia Cream Cheese, is offering $20 to customers that go without the popular treat this year as the company works to overcome a cream cheese shortage. In order to participate, customers must...

