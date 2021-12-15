ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

If You Do These 7 Things, You Are The Epitome of Minnesota

By Shel B
Power 96
Power 96
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We all have our habits. In fact, our patterns and routines make us who we are. The majority of us reading this are undeniably Minnesotan, and the other...

power96radio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Power 96

Rent One of These 5 MN Castles And Feel Like Royalty For The Weekend!

My birthday is coming up in the New Year, and that means I've spent the last couple of weeks researching ideas on how to properly celebrate. I've looked at flights; but can't find any real bargains, so I turned my attention to Minnesota Airbnb's instead, and I can honestly say I've come across some stellar ones, such as these 5 Minnesota castles. (I know, can you believe Minnesota has castles?!)
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Power 96

Minnesota Beware! Jumping Worms are Invading MN Forests & Yards

I always assumed that all earthworms were good for your soil. Maybe that was true until jumping worms were discovered in Minnesota in 2006. Jumping worms turn a healthy soil into "a sickly, lifeless mess that resembles cat liter or used coffee grounds," said Lee Frelich, director of the University of Minnesota's Center for Forest Ecology. Jumping worms are native to China. In fact there are no earthworms that are native to Minnesota as the glaciers of the last ice age would have killed them.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

10 Most Expensive Places To Live In Minnesota

The year is coming to a close, and that means it is time to review what life was like in the 'Land of Lakes' in 2021. Though some towns are rather affordable in Minnesota, some cities are pricey. Homesnacks.net conducted a study to evaluate the affordability of Minnesota cities. In...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epitome#7 Things#Minnesotan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Power 96

Snow Squall May Affect Motorists In Southeast Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A heads-up for motorists in southeast Minnesota. The National Weather Service has issued a “Special Weather Statement” due to the arrival of snow that could affect roads in the region through Saturday morning:. “Light snow is currently moving into southeast Minnesota and...
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

UPDATE: Duluth Man Confesses To Illegally Dumping Bear Carcass

UPDATE 12/16/21 9:45 am: After a long investigation and the story circulating social media the past few months, a Duluth man has been identified for illegally shooting the bear. According to the DNT, the man was charged with several misdemeanors including:. One count of illegally transporting big game (up to...
DULUTH, MN
Power 96

Faribault Community Action Center is Open

Cheryl Wendt, in charge of the Free Food Market at the recently opened Community Action Center of Faribault stopped by KDHL today. According to feedingamerica.org in Minnesota 432,170 people are facing hunger with 147,340 of them children. That's 1 in 13 Minnesotans. 1 in 9 children. Six Feeding America Food...
FARIBAULT, MN
Power 96

Is it Illegal to Tip Your Mail Carrier in Minnesota?

During the holiday season, many people tip more than usual. They tip their hairstylist more, they tip their delivery driver more. There are also people that get tips during the holidays that don't usually get tipped other times in the year, like mail carriers. But I was today years old when I learned that tipping your mail carrier is technically illegal in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Rice County Salvation Army Needs Bell Ringers Next Week

Jim Dale, Volunteer Coordinator for the Rice County Salvation Army Unit says they are in need of people to man the kettles in the final week of their campaign. Dale says the local Salvation Army Unit is about halfway toward their $60,000 fundraising goal this year. Bell Ringers are needed...
RICE COUNTY, MN
Power 96

Power 96

Faribault, MN
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://power96radio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy