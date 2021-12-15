ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Zoo Lights canceled Wednesday night

By 10/11 NOW
1011now.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Children’s Zoo has canceled its popular Zoo Lights...

www.1011now.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Lifestyle
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
FOXBusiness

Christian ministries ask Supreme Court to block Biden OSHA vaccine mandate

Three Christian ministries have asked the Supreme Court to block the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which requires all companies with 100 employees or more to force workers to get vaccinated or take regular testing for coronavirus. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals blocked the mandate in early November but the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals lifted the stay on Friday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Biden's unending dilemma: Dealing with Joe Manchin

President Biden has faced a dilemma through much of this first year of his presidency: He needs Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) vote to do anything in the Senate. That political reality, which spins out of the 50-50 Senate evenly divided between the parties, became a real political crisis for the White House on Sunday after Manchin said he would not back Biden’s top political priority, the Build Back Better climate-and-social-spending legislation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

What the collapse of Build Back Better would mean for climate change

WILMINGTON, Del. – The likely demise of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better legislation would have devastating consequences for American efforts to combat climate change, making it nearly impossible for the U.S. to meet its emissions-cutting pledges under the Paris agreement. An overwhelming majority of Biden’s proposed climate...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Zoo Lights#Koln#Les#General Admission
The Associated Press

NHL stops cross-border games, shuts down 6th team

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL and its players association temporarily clamped down on teams crossing the Canadian border and shut down operations of a sixth team on Sunday in hopes of salvaging the season as COVID-19 outbreaks spread across the league. The Detroit Red Wings were added to...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy