Zoo Lights canceled Wednesday night

President Biden has faced a dilemma through much of this first year of his presidency: He needs Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) vote to do anything in the Senate. That political reality, which spins out of the 50-50 Senate evenly divided between the parties, became a real political crisis for the White House on Sunday after Manchin said he would not back Biden’s top political priority, the Build Back Better climate-and-social-spending legislation.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO