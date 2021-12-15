ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Sergio ‘El Kun' Aguero Retires From Soccer Due to Heart Problems

By Max Molski
NBC Philadelphia
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn emotional Sergio Aguero announced on Wednesday that he is retiring from soccer due to a heart condition. “This conference is to announce I have decided to stop playing professional football,” Aguero said at a press conference alongside F.C. Barcelona president Joan Laporta. “It is a very difficult moment. The decision...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

