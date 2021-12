The following article was written for the Ripples from the Dunes series, by Kennedy Zittel, Assistant Naturalist for Woodland Dunes Nature Center and Preserve. Woodland Dunes does bat surveys every year to see what bat species are around our preserve and how many of each species we come across. Recently during these surveys, we have discovered that this area has a large population of bats, which is wonderful! This large amount of bats is likely due to the large number of resources located here (and a healthy insect population too!). Bats are great! They are the only flying mammal. They use echolocation to help them see in the dark. And one single bat can eat up to 1,000 insects in an hour. That’s a lot of mosquitoes! Now that it is colder out… what happens to our bats during the winter?

WILDLIFE ・ 9 DAYS AGO