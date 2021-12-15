ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Reconstruction of Cretaceous fossil water plant found in Catalonia using its plant organs

By University of Barcelona
Phys.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePalaeonitella trifurcate is the name of a new fossil species of a freshwater plant from the Lower Cretaceous found and reconstructed by a team of geologists of the University of Barcelona. The reconstruction of the plant, dating from between 125 and 120 million years ago, has been conducted using the plant...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Mysterious Fossil Found in Siberian Cave May be Oldest-Known Sample of Rare Human Lineage

Scientists have discovered the earliest remains of the enigmatic Denisovan human ancestry to date. According to a new study, researchers have unearthed stone artifacts related to these extinct ancestors of contemporary humans for the first time with these 200,000-year-old bones. Denisovans. Denisovans, an extinct branch of the human family tree,...
SCIENCE
Inverse

A critical creature for human survival is rapidly declining

You depend on bees. Bees pollinate all of our staple food crops — that deli sandwich you’re eating? Thank bees for the bread flour. Oh, and the slaw too. And the cold cuts or the cheese (bees pollinate the food crops that cows, pigs, and other animals eat, too). But this critical creature is declining — fast.
WILDLIFE
Inverse

A 14,000-year-old organism is being literally eaten alive by deer

In the Wasatch Mountains of the western U.S. on the slopes above a spring-fed lake, there dwells a single giant organism that provides an entire ecosystem on which plants and animals have relied for thousands of years. Found in my home state of Utah, “Pando” is a 106-acre stand of quaking aspen clones.
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Dinosaur tail found in Chile stuns scientists

Chilean paleontologists on Wednesday presented their findings on a dinosaur discovered three years ago in Patagonia which they said had a highly unusual tail that has stumped researchers. The remains of the Stegouros elengassen were discovered during excavations in 2018 at Cerro Guido, a site known to harbor numerous fossils,...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fossils#Fossil Water#Catalonia#Fossil Records#Organs#Palynology#Irbio#Ub#Tubkal Ingenier A#Charophytes
BGR.com

This dinosaur fossil found in Chile has a tail like a sword

Discoveries of new dinosaur fossils show just how dangerous the lives of Earth’s early creatures were. These discoveries also show us how early creatures evolved to protect themselves from predators. Enter Stegouros elengassen, a new genus of dinosaurs discovered in a dig down in Chile. The new dino appears...
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Incredible! Scientists Discovered Mammoth Tusk at the Bottom of the Sea

Scientists were surprised to discover the remains of a mammoth bottom of the ocean since mammoths are considered to be ancient terrestrial animals. Scientists from the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) named Steven Haddock and Pilot Randy Prickett found a tusk of the Columbian mammoth 185 miles offshore and 10,000 feet underground. In July 2021, they returned to the ocean in order to get a full sample of the tusk after collecting a small piece.
WILDLIFE
TheConversationAU

Our iconic giant clams face new threats from warmer waters and acidic oceans – let's buy them time

Think of the inhabitants of a coral reef, and chances are you’ll think of a giant clam, the largest aquatic mollusc on Earth at up to 250 kilograms and a metre long. But despite its size and fame, the giant clam (Tridacna gigas) is in trouble. The tropical waters of the Indo-Pacific keep getting hotter due to climate change, and their shells and flesh are in demand. Some are already locally extinct. Our new research out today has found these iconic megafauna face new threats like the marine heatwaves and acidifying oceans which come with climate change. Is it...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

First millipede with more than 1,000 legs discovered

The discovery of the first millipede with more than 1,000 legs is reported in Scientific Reports this week. Prior to this, no millipede had been found with more than 750 legs. Paul Marek and colleagues discovered the millipede 60 meters underground in a drill hole created for mineral exploration in the mining area of the Eastern Goldfields Province of Australia. It has 1,306 legs—more than any other animal—and belongs to a new species that has been named Eumillipes persephone. The millipede's name derives from the Greek word eu- (true), the Latin words mille (thousand) and pes (foot), and references the Greek goddess of the underworld, Persephone. The authors measured four members of the new species and found that they have long, thread-like bodies consisting of up to 330 segments and are up to 0.95mm wide and 95.7mm long. They are eyeless, have short legs, and cone-shaped heads with antennae and a beak.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Scotland
Phys.org

Deep mantle krypton reveals Earth's outer solar system ancestry

Krypton from the Earth's mantle, collected from geologic hot spots in Iceland and the Galapagos Islands, reveals a clearer picture of how our planet formed, according to new research from the University of California, Davis. The different isotopes of krypton are chemical fingerprints for scientists sleuthing out the ingredients that...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Octopus, crabs and lobsters feel pain: How we found out

Does a lobster feel pain when you pop it in a pot? The UK government asked us to find out. We were commissioned to find out the likelihood of sentience—the capacity to have feelings, such as pain and pleasure—in two groups of invertebrate animals: the cephalopod molluscs (including octopuses, cuttlefishes and squids) and decapod crustaceans (including lobsters, crabs and prawns). We found strong and diverse evidence of sentience in both. And our recent report, which reviewed over 300 scientific studies, led to the UK government's decision to legally recognize all of these animals as sentient beings.
WILDLIFE
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Unexpectedly Find Water on Mars

What would we do without water? The colorless and odorless substance is crucial for all life forms as we know them. Life on Earth wouldn’t be possible without the presence of water. That’s why astronomers are so eager to detect water on other planets as soon as they find the objects. Where there’s water, there also should be life.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

California commission OKs poisoning plan for wildlife refuge

The California Coastal Commission has approved a plan to poison invasive mice threatening rare seabirds on the Farallon Islands National Wildlife Refuge.The agency that regulates California's coastline voted 5-3 Thursday night to approve a plan to drop about 3000 pounds (1,360 kilograms) of poisoned bait from helicopters onto the rocky islands off the San Francisco coast that are home to hundreds of thousands of breeding birds. The move still will require approval from the regional director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and even then it probably would be at least two years before the program gets underway,...
ANIMALS
Phys.org

New crystal structure for hydrogen compounds for high-temperature superconductivity

Superconductivity is the disappearance of electrical resistance in certain materials below a certain temperature, known as "transition temperature." The phenomenon has tremendous implications for revolutionizing technology as know it, enabling low-loss power transmission and maintenance of electromagnetic force without electrical supply. However, superconductivity usually requires extremely low temperatures ~ 30 K (the temperature of liquid nitrogen, in comparison, is 77 K) and, therefore, expensive cooling technology. To have a shot at realizing a low-cost superconducting technology, superconductivity must be achieved at much higher transition temperatures.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Study identifies how much artificial light is too much for two coastal species

There's less light pollution along Southern California beaches than in densely populated inland areas. But even lower levels of artificial light along the coast disrupt the normal biological behaviors of fish and birds native to the region. A UCLA-led study has quantified, for the first time, how much of that...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Iconic reef giants not immune to climate's harmful touch

Museum of Tropical Queensland and ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies at James Cook University (Coral CoE at JCU), Senior Curator of Marine Invertebrates, Dr. Sue-Ann Watson said that to date, Australia has done a good job in protecting giant clams that inhabit the Great Barrier Reef. "But...
ANIMALS
arizona.edu

Diverse Plant Water-Use Strategies Make Forests More Resilient to Extreme Drought

To paint a clearer picture of how global climate change will affect Earth's ecosystems, a team of 80 international research scientists set out to complete an unparalleled experiment: forcing the world's only enclosed rainforest – housed in the University of Arizona's Biosphere 2 – through a four-month-long controlled drought and recovery.
TUCSON, AZ
pnas.org

Stem cell niche within plant callus tissue drives organ regeneration

Proper plant growth in tissue culture experiments typically depends on one crucial step: the plant’s ability to form a clump of undifferentiated, pluripotent cells that can then regenerate root, stem, and other organs. This cluster of cells, known as a callus, is essential not just to tissue culture experiments but also to plants’ ability to heal from injury.
WILDLIFE
wvtf.org

Controversy over water plant at key Monacan site may be history

From the beginning, planners knew they would find evidence of human habitation when they began digging at the confluence of the Rivanna and James Rivers. ”It’s not uncommon at all to find archaeological sites – historical sites anywhere there’s water in Virginia," says Justin Curtis, a lawyer working on the project. "People have probably lived there for hundreds of thousands of years.”
INDUSTRY
Physics World

Magnetic levitation chamber could be used to simulate plant growth on Mars

A new device that uses magnetic levitation to emulate the reduced gravities found on celestial bodies such as the Moon and Mars is 1000 times larger by volume than previous systems of its kind, paving the way for more complex Earth-based tests of low-gravity environments – including growing small plants in simulated microgravity. The new simulator, which was developed at the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory (NHMFL) at Florida State University in the US, will also enable researchers to perform a variety of physics, medical and biology experiments with a view towards future space missions.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy