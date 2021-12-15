ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Connecting the dots between bacterial genes around the world

By European Molecular Biology Laboratory
Cover picture for the articleAround the world, bacterial communities live in all kinds of habitats, from the human body to water and soil. Each community consists of a unique composition of species, called the microbiome. Each species harbors thousands of genes that encode both common functions and functions specific to the habitat. Scientists around the...

Inverse

A critical creature for human survival is rapidly declining

You depend on bees. Bees pollinate all of our staple food crops — that deli sandwich you’re eating? Thank bees for the bread flour. Oh, and the slaw too. And the cold cuts or the cheese (bees pollinate the food crops that cows, pigs, and other animals eat, too). But this critical creature is declining — fast.
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Incredible! Scientists Discovered Mammoth Tusk at the Bottom of the Sea

Scientists were surprised to discover the remains of a mammoth bottom of the ocean since mammoths are considered to be ancient terrestrial animals. Scientists from the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) named Steven Haddock and Pilot Randy Prickett found a tusk of the Columbian mammoth 185 miles offshore and 10,000 feet underground. In July 2021, they returned to the ocean in order to get a full sample of the tusk after collecting a small piece.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inverse

Neanderthal discovery reveals an important lesson for human gut health

The more ancient human fossils we discover, the more we become acquainted with how similar our faces and bodies may have been — but what about on the inside? Within us humans, we know our guts play host to a diverse community of microorganisms, and Neanderthals, it turns out, were no different.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

First millipede with more than 1,000 legs discovered

The discovery of the first millipede with more than 1,000 legs is reported in Scientific Reports this week. Prior to this, no millipede had been found with more than 750 legs. Paul Marek and colleagues discovered the millipede 60 meters underground in a drill hole created for mineral exploration in the mining area of the Eastern Goldfields Province of Australia. It has 1,306 legs—more than any other animal—and belongs to a new species that has been named Eumillipes persephone. The millipede's name derives from the Greek word eu- (true), the Latin words mille (thousand) and pes (foot), and references the Greek goddess of the underworld, Persephone. The authors measured four members of the new species and found that they have long, thread-like bodies consisting of up to 330 segments and are up to 0.95mm wide and 95.7mm long. They are eyeless, have short legs, and cone-shaped heads with antennae and a beak.
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

Shock AI Discovery Suggests We've Not Even Discovered Half of What's Inside Our Cells

Inside every cell of the human body is a constellation of proteins, millions of them. They're all jostling about, being speedily assembled, folded, packaged, shipped, cut and recycled in a hive of activity that works at a feverish pace to keep us alive and ticking. But without a full inventory of the protein universe inside our cells, scientists are hard-pressed to appreciate on a molecular level what goes wrong with our bodies that leads to disease. Now, researchers have developed a new technique that uses artificial intelligence to assimilate data from microscopy images of single cells and biochemical analyses, to create a 'unified...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Octopus, crabs and lobsters feel pain: How we found out

Does a lobster feel pain when you pop it in a pot? The UK government asked us to find out. We were commissioned to find out the likelihood of sentience—the capacity to have feelings, such as pain and pleasure—in two groups of invertebrate animals: the cephalopod molluscs (including octopuses, cuttlefishes and squids) and decapod crustaceans (including lobsters, crabs and prawns). We found strong and diverse evidence of sentience in both. And our recent report, which reviewed over 300 scientific studies, led to the UK government's decision to legally recognize all of these animals as sentient beings.
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Develop a New Molecule That Blocks COVID-19 Infection

The newly developed molecule belongs to a class of compounds known as RNA aptamers and it is based on the same type of building blocks that are used for mRNA vaccines. This makes them much cheaper and easier to manufacture than the antibodies that are currently used to treat Covid-19 and to detect viral infection using rapid antigen tests.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Using sparse data to predict lab quakes

A machine-learning approach developed for sparse data reliably predicts fault slip in laboratory earthquakes and could be key to predicting fault slip and potentially earthquakes in the field. The research by a Los Alamos National Laboratory team builds on their previous success using data-driven approaches that worked for slow-slip events in earth but came up short on large-scale stick-slip faults that generate relatively little data—but big quakes.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New research explains Earth's peculiar chemical composition

Earth's surface environment hosts large reservoirs of hydrogen (H, mainly in the form of water, H2O), nitrogen (in atmospheric N2) and carbon (mainly in carbonate rocks). H, N and C are sometimes called "volatile" elements, or simply "volatiles," by geoscientists because many of the simple compounds they form are gases at standard temperature and pressure. However, the distribution of these volatiles on Earth is skewed relative to their abundance in the materials Earth is thought to have formed. These volatile elements are major components of the atmosphere and oceans and key elements for life; thus, understanding the origin of Earth's volatile composition is crucial for understanding how Earth developed a habitable environment. A new study led by Haruka Sakuraba of Tokyo Institute of Technology and Hiroyuki Kurokawa of the Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) at Tokyo Institute of Technology shows how dramatic events during Earth's formation process itself can account for these observations.
SCIENCE
The Conversation U.S.

Brain wrinkles and folds matter – researchers are studying the mechanics of how they form

The human brain has been called the most complex object in the known universe. And with good reason: It has around 86 billion neurons and several hundred thousand miles of axon fibers connecting them. Unsurprisingly, the process of brain folding that results in the brain’s characteristic bumps and grooves is also highly complex. Despite decades of speculation and research, the underlying mechanism behind this process remains poorly understood. As biomechanics and computer science researchers, we have spent several years studying the mechanics of brain folding and ways to visualize and map the brain, respectively. Figuring out this complexity may help researchers better...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Room-temperature crystallography aids new study of photosynthetic bacteria

Chemists have come to a deeper understanding of how photosynthetic bacteria convert light into chemical energy and discovered why one step in the process may be more robust than previously realized, according to a new study published this week in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The study focused...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Newly discovered cave snail with spiky teeth

Finding transparent snails with a length of only a few millimeters on muddy cave walls is no easy feat. "Nevertheless, we succeeded in collecting 57 gastropod populations from various caves in northern Spain. We have now studied them, both in terms of morphology and molecular genetics," explains Dr. Adrienne Jochum of the Senckenberg Research Institute and Natural History Museum in Frankfurt and the Natural History Museum and University in Bern, and she continues, "These snails exemplify the as yet undiscovered diversity in the caves of northern Spain."
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Scientists synthesize hafnium-based, vacancy-ordered perovskite nanocrystals by hot injection method

Lead-free vacancy-ordered perovskite Cs2M4+X6 (X=Cl-, Br- or I-) nanocrystals feature low toxicity, high stability and unique optical properties. In previously reported hot injection methods for synthesizing perovskite nanocrystals, metal halides or metal acetates are often used as metal precursors. However, for many new perovskite nanocrystalline systems, the inability of these two types of metal salts to ionize in organic solvents is an important reason for synthesis failure.
CHEMISTRY
technologynetworks.com

Bacterial "Friend From Foe" Experiment Produces Van Gogh-Like Results

Scientists discovered a way to transform millions of predatory bacteria into swirling flash mobs reminiscent of painter Vincent Van Gogh’s “The Starry Night” as the unexpected result of experiments on a genetic circuit the creatures use to discern friend from foe. Myxococcus xanthus has been studied for...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Scientists reveal the limits of machine learning for hydrogen models

Hydrogen is one of the most abundant elements in the universe. On Earth, hydrogen is normally a gas. But when it is under high temperatures and pressures—the conditions that exist within many planets, such as Jupiter—hydrogen goes through a series of phase transitions and takes on the properties of a liquid metal. One of the metallic properties it takes on is becoming an electrical conductor.
SCIENCE

